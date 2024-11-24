Photos

Community Legislative Workshop with Senator Molly Cook

November 23, 2024

Texas State Senator Molly Cook, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, and other community partners hosted a legislative workshop at Pearl Bar to share information about the legislative process, the upcoming legislative session, and how members of the community can advocate for the issues that matter most. 

Molly Cook made history as Texas’ first out LGBTQ State Senator after winning a special election to fill the remainder of John Whitmire’s term. She won re-election to a full term in November, 2024.

Founded in 1975, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus is the oldest LGBTQIA+ civil rights organization in the South.

