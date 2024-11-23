NewsOpinion/CommentaryPolitics
CNN’s Michael Smerconish says the ‘T’ was missing from LGB…Q this week
A House Republican is pushing to ban transgender women from women’s restrooms at the US Capitol, two weeks after history was made with the election of America’s first out transgender person to Congress. CNN’s Michael Smerconish weighs in on the political divide.
House Representative Nancy Mace announced plans to introduce legislation that would bar transgender women from using women’s restrooms and changing rooms in the Captial.
