Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 22 – 25

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, August 22

Democratic National Convention Watch Party

Join the Human Rights Campaign Houston community to watch and discuss the 2024 National Democratic Convention. Angel Share, 924 Congress St. 7 p.m.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 23

UH Alumni Association Red Dinner V

University of Houston Alumni Association presents Red Dinner V, emceed by ABC13’s Pooja Lodhia. The Red Dinner raises funds to support LGBTQ students with scholarships and crisis aid after the University’s LGBTQ Resource Center was shut down after Senate Bill 17 was enacted. UH Alumni/Athletics Center, 3392 Cullen Blvd. 7 p.m.

Uncut Fridays at Los Robles

Los Robles Bar and Grill presents Uncut Fridays, with free cover, male dancers, DJs, and $6 you-call-it drinks. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Lesbiana Nights at Pearl Side Peace

Pearl Side Peace presents the weekly Latinx party Lesbiana Nights. Come dance to cumbia, reggaeton, banda, and more. 4216 Washington Ave. 10 p.m.

LOAD (Lights Off And Dance)

Houston Eagle and Organized Grime present LOAD (Lights Off And Dance), featuring the return of DJ Ryan Willing. 611 Hyde Park. 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

Pride Community Center 2024 Masquerade Gala

Pride Community Center presents its 2nd Annual Gala – Masquerade! The event honors and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ community of the Brazos Valley and includes dinner, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. Ice House on Main, 800 N. Main St. Bryan. 6 p.m.

Houston Gaymers August Main Meetup

The Houston Gaymers are back at Ripcord for the August main meetup. Make new friends while playing some of your favorite games! Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Transcend Gaming: Murder Mystery Night

Join Transcend Gaming, a social organization dedicated to providing LGBTQIA+ and allies inclusive spaces for recreational gaming, for some Murder Mystery themed fun. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars LIVE

Enter the Werk Room this Summer and get ready to experience the high kicks and low splits of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9th Season unfolding LIVE on-stage! 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin St. 8 p.m.

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Duncan, The Abby Cadabra, and Houston’s best performers for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Barcode presents Preston’s Cabinet of Curiousity

Preston Steamed hosts an alternative drag showcase featuring Malevolent The Psycho Ghoul, Periwinkle Blush, Allure Gic , and Dantés Shottgunz. Barcode, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Beyond the Binary: Stories from Texas Families

HRC board member Chris Barry joins a panel discussion with Parents of Trans Youth founder Mandy Giles and other local parents for “Beyond the Binary: Stories from Texas Families,” a live recording of the Queer Voices podcast. The Montrose Center. 4 p.m.

Ongoing:

“Beach Bodies”

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston.

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, August 31

Pride Galveston Beach Bash

Grab your flag and towel and head down to Pride Galveston’s Beach Bash! Enjoy live DJs, snacks, and free goodies. Rain or shine! R.A. Apfel Beach Park, Galveston. 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 7

5th Annual Barry White Birthday Party

Barry White was born in Galveston on September 12, 1944, and what better way to celebrate his birthday than an Island Party! Come on down to Galveston’s Lucky Lounge for food, tunes, cocktails, and fund raising events benefitting Access Coastal Care of Texas (ACCT). 904 Ave. M. 12 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

15th Annual Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents the 15th annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel. 1600 West Loop South. 11 a.m.

Thursday, September 19

Omar Apollo

Gay singer/songwriter Omar Apollo brings his God Said No tour to White Oak Music Hall. Check out our recent story about the Omar and his new album. 2915 N Main St. 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Out for Good Gala 2024

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, the Montrose Center hosts its annual fundraising gala, Out for Good, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. OutSmart magazine’s publisher Greg Jeu will be honored with the 2024 LGBTQ Community Vision Award, honoring his decades of service to LGBTQ Houston. The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder (and OutSmart contributor) Ian Haddock is also being honored for making a huge impact on our community in a short period of time. 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

2024 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.