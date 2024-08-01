Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 1 – 4

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, August 1

Queer Teen Night at CAMH

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston and the CAMH Teen Council present Queer Teen Night, featuring tarot readings, a raffle, free food, and an open playlist. The event is free and open to all LGBTQ teens and allies, ages 14+. 5216 Montrose Blvd. 6 p.m.

ActOUT for And Then There Were None

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre’s thrilling adaptation of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. The ActOUT reception before the show features complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Sapphira Cristal – The Cristal Ball Tour

Drag superstar Sapphira Cristal brings her Cristal Ball Tour to House of Blues Houston. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Roast of Glitter Lxve

Gia LaRue hosts an evening of all tea and all shade as some of your favorite queens roast Glitter Lxve at Rich’s Houston, featuring appearances by Sinema LaRue and Catalina Seymour. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Houston International Origami & Arts Festival

This free event celebrates Origami, the art of paper folding, with demonstrations and workshops. There will also be a kung fu performance and dragon and lion dances. Check out our profile of festival founder Te Jui (Kyle) Fu. PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. Through Sunday, August 4. 10 a.m.

Miss Gay Sparkling Diamond America 2024

Tony’s Corner Pocket hosts the Miss Gay Sparkling Diamond America 2024 pageant, starring Chloe Knox and honoring Angela Mercy. 817 W. Dallas St. 5 p.m.

Boot Scootin’ Country Saturdays

The best night of country music is every Saturday at Neon Boots! Come out for Two-Steppin’, Line Dancing, and lots more. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

DJ Roland Belmares at South Beach

South Beach Houston welcomes back legendary DJ Roland Belmares. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Drag Brunch at Bar Boheme

Bar Boheme hosts a brunch you don’t want to miss! Enjoy a delicious brunch, live DJ and drag show! 307 Fairview St. Shows at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Rich’s Sunday Service

Dance into Rich’s Houston for Sunday Service with the ministers of sound, resident DJ’s Marti Frieson, Drew G, Johnny Moreno, and Stephen Jusko. 202 Tuam St. 1 p.m.

Ongoing:

Island ETC – Head over Heels

East-End Theatre Company presents Head over Heels, a new musical featuring songs by the Go-Go’s. Through August 17. 2317 Mechanic St, Galveston. Show times vary.

“Beach Bodies”

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston. 6 p.m.

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

At the Menil Drawing Institute: RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

SAVE THE DATE!

Sunday, August 11

Fort Bend County Pride Festival 2024

Come celebrate as Fort Bend County Pride celebrates its inaugural Pride Festival. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 2 p.m.

Friday, August 16

Mister & Miss Pride Galveston Pageant

Pride Galveston presents the 2024 Mister and Miss Pride Galveston pageant at Island Time Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd. 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pride Galveston Beach Bash

Grab your flag and towel and head down to Pride Galveston’s Beach Bash! Enjoy live DJs, snacks, and free goodies. Rain or shine! R.A. Apfel Beach Park, Galveston. 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 8

15th Annual Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents the 15th annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel. 1600 West Loop South. 11 a.m.