Diana Foundation 2nd Annual Dish & Delish Charity Drag Brunch

September 24, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 26, 2023
A sellout crowd turned out for the Diana Foundation’s 2nd Annual Dish & Delish Charity Drag Brunch at KIKI Houston. This year’s theme of “Rainbows & Rhinestones” was on full display as Mistress of Ceremonies Dessie Love-Blake and her Cabaret Goddesses kept the crowd entertained while dining on delicious fare catered by Urban Eats. The event was a fundraiser supporting the Montrose Center and their senior services programs.

Established in 1953, the Diana Foundation is the oldest continuously-running LGBTQ organization in the United States.

