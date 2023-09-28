Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 28 – October 1

Thursday, September 28

Lesbian Tech Network’s Python Pioneers

Lesbian Tech Network is teaching Python to help increase individual wealth for women. The organizers say that Python enables women to enter a high-paying field without a college degree and with many options available for remote working. Join them at the Montrose Center for a lesson. Bring a laptop and purchase the Udemy course mentioned on the event listing ahead of the lesson. 6:30-8 p.m.



Level Up Tournament

Every Thursday join KIKI Houston for a gaming tournament with bracket style competitions in games like Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat. 7-10 p.m.

Friday, September 29

Polish Harvest Festival

The Houston Polish Fall Festival is back! Get ready to polka, eat great Polish food, and enjoy a day filled with the tastes and sounds of Poland. The Houston Polish Festival spans the entire weekend with full traditional Polish fanfare including entertainment, food, vendors, a children’s area, a traditional Polish mass, and more. It will be hosted at Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church. Entry is free. 4 p.m.

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Night

The LGBTQ community and allies are invited to Coral Sword in Katy for a night of tabletop games. Bring your favorite games along to share with the group. Food and drink are available for purchase. 6 p.m.

Montrose Leather Pride

Join hosts RIPCORD, NLA Houston, Bayou City Pups, Sir Rat Houston, George, along with the current Mr. Prime Choice and Mr. Texas Leather 2020-2022 for this year’s Montrose Leather Pride at RIPCORD and George with events spanning all weekend. 7:30 p.m.

American Mariachi

The Alley Theatre presents American Mariachi. Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970’s and girls can’t be mariachis … or can they? American Mariachi runs through October 22, with ActOUT, a pre-performance LGBTQ mixer, happening on October 5.

Saturday, September 30

Drop-In Moody Project Wall Workshops

Join artist fellow Gabriel Martinez to create the next Project Wall at the Moody Center for the Arts. Titled Resolution, the painted wall mural will be based on an image from the Aztec manuscript Codex Borgia (ca. 1500) and will explore questions of ownership and circulation related to this cultural object. 2-5 p.m.

RIPSTOP

Join Max Adrian, the artist behind “RIPSTOP,” and HCCC Curator + Exhibitions Director Sarah Darro for an intimate tour of Adrian’s motion-activated inflatable sculptures at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. Max Adrian is a textile artist interested in ideas about queerness, desire, and consumerism whose soft-sculptural practice finds inspiration in a variety of sewing-related crafts like quilting, bag making, inflatables, puppetry, drag, and fetish wear. 3-4 p.m.

Houston Pride Band Presents: Ignite!

Experience the heat of an unforgettable night as Houston Pride Band kicks off its 2023-2024 season at the MATCH. Tickets are available online for Ignite – an illuminating concert fueled by the energy and passion of fire and light. 8:00 p.m.

What The Constitution Means To Me

Main Street Theater presents this two-time Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play—a dramatic exploration of the Constitution’s profound impact on women’s bodies. There will be a special Pride Night at Main Street Theater pre-show reception on October 5 featuring light bites and signature cocktails.

Sunday, October 1

Montrose Softball Association Annual Meeting

Interested in the Montrose Softball Association? Join them at the Montrose Center for their annual meeting, which is open to the public. 9 a.m.

14th Annual Equality Brunch: Unbreakable

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents their 14th Annual Equality Brunch: Unbreakable on Sunday, October 1, 2022 at 11 AM at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown. The Equality Brunch will raise funds to help the Caucus elect a slate of pro-equality candidates this fall during the municipal elections. The afternoon will include a special appearance by Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari, as well as the annual Caucus award presentations.

The Laramie Project

Theatre Suburbia stages The Laramie Project, which explores the story of Matthew Shepard, who was brutally assaulted for being gay in Laramie, Wyoming and later died due to his injuries. The production pulls from interviews of more than 200 residents of Laramie. Read our coverage of The Laramie Project here. Tickets can be reserved online. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.