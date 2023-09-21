Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, September 21 – 24

Thursday, September 21

Beyoncé Inspired Pop Up Museum & Neighborhood Tour

Immerse yourself in the world of Beyoncé with a pop-up museum featuring a curated collection of memorabilia, costumes, and photographs that showcase her career from her Destiny’s Child days to her groundbreaking solo career. Sip on a Lemonade-inspired cocktail and visit some of her favorite neighborhood spots. Tickets are available online. Through September 27.

9 to 5 Ladies Night

Visit Stageworks for a musical of Dolly Parton proportions, with music and lyrics by the Leading Lady of Country Music herself. 9 to 5 runs September 8 through 24. Tickets are available online, and there will be Ladies’ Nights performances September 14 and 21, when donations of gently used handbags and closed-toe shoes will be accepted on behalf of Dress for Success Houston. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 22

American Mariachi

The Alley Theatre presents American Mariachi. Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970’s and girls can’t be mariachis … or can they? American Mariachi runs through October 22, with ActOUT, a pre-performance LGBTQ mixer, happening on October 5.

The Laramie Project

Theatre Suburbia stages The Laramie Project, which explores the story of Matthew Shepard, who was brutally assaulted for being gay in Laramie, Wyoming and later died due to his injuries. The production pulls from interviews of more than 200 residents of Laramie. Read our coverage of The Laramie Project here. Tickets can be reserved online. 8 p.m.

Houston “Chrome”

KIKI kicks off “Renaissance” weekend with Deviant Events’ all-night party. This “intentionally sexy party” is curated for and by Black and brown queer people. Allies are also welcome. 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Saturday, September 23

Houston Turkish Festival

Houston’s Turkish community celebrates with food, coffee, folk dancing, and more. Tickets for the festival, which takes place at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, are available online or at the door. The festival is open both Saturday and Sunday.

What The Constitution Means To Me

Main Street Theater presents this two-time Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play—a dramatic exploration of the Constitution’s profound impact on women’s bodies. There will be a special Pride Night at Main Street Theater pre-show reception on October 5 featuring light bites and signature cocktails.

POP DEMO

6 degrees presents POP DEMO, a dance/theatre experience by Toni Leago Valle at the MATCH. POP DEMO is a blend of political commentary, offbeat theatre, aerial, contemporary dance, and visual projections, set in a stylistic Pop Art décor. The performance offers a historical perspective through political cartoons of how the ideas of popular democracy, extremism, and propaganda have shaped and warped American political and cultural beliefs, ultimately attempting to overthrow democracy. Read more about 6 Degrees and Pop Demo here. Through Sept. 23. 7:30 p.m.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé returns to her hometown with a silver-studded and shimmering tour of her most recent album, Renaissance. The entire city will be celebrating the star’s return, but tickets are still available to catch the concert at NRG Stadium. 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

Charity Drag Brunch

Enjoy brunch and drag performances at KIKI Houston, hosted by Dessie Love-Blake. Put on by the Diana Foundation, for $45 you can enjoy a brunch buffet catered by Urban Eats and performances while benefiting the Montrose Center and Spry. Registration at 1 p.m., show at 2 p.m.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé returns for a second blockbuster show at NRG Stadium. 8 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.