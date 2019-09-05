Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 5–8, 2019









Thursday, September 5

• At 6:30 p.m., visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Katya brings her new tour, Help Me, I’m Dying, to the University of Houston Cullen Performance Hall. The live stage show is a fusion of stand-up comedy, storytelling, video, and dancing. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “cult” and features performers Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, and Kumquat. More info. More info here.

Friday, September 6

• At 6:30 p.m., activist couple Vincent Pryor and Alan Dettlaff host a fundraiser for openly gay City Council At Large 5 candidate Ashton P. Woods. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Kristen Chenowith performs live at the University of Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Chenowith, who previews her upcoming album. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., DJ Alex D from Los Angeles visits Pearl Bar Houston. The radio star will play tunes at the LGBTQ Houston bar all night. More info here.

• Also at 10 p.m., Rich’s Houston hosts Muevelo, a Latin party. Presented by DNVRMX, DJ Willie will be on turntables playing Spanish tunes all night. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the upcoming relocation of Rich’s Houston. More info here.

Saturday, September 7

• At 9 a.m., Houston City Council District H candidate Isabelle Longoria hosts a campaign block walk beginning at 114 Redan St. The openly gay leader was recently endorsed by the Houston GLBT Political Caucus. More info here.

• At noon, the fourth annual Zine Fest Houston occurs at Lawndale Art Center. This year’s festival features artists Erik Sultzer and Emily Halbardier from the Center for Imaginative Cartography and Research. Zine Fest Houston is a free event dedicated to promoting zines, mini-comics, and other forms of small-press, alternative, underground, and DIY media and art. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., go to Eagle Houston for the Houston Bears’ Monthly Bear Bust. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Houston Bears president Tony Fernandez, who previews the LGBTQ social group’s annual Bear Tubing event on Sept. 26–29. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., HTX Comedy presents Too Soon! at The Secret Group. Hosted by openly queer comedian Kari Burt, the comedy show features jokes about current events, politics, and more. Don’t miss an interview with Burt in the September edition of OutSmart magazine. More info here.

Sunday, September 8

• At 11 a.m., go to Bar Boheme for Drag Brunch. The event, which features food, music, and drag performances, is the first of two Bar Boheme drag brunches in September. More info. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., PFLAG Houston holds its September general meeting at the Montrose Center. The monthly meeting focuses on challenges and feelings associated with coming out as LGBTQ, and the way it affects relationships with families, friends, and the community. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., Pride Houston hosts party at Pearl Bar Houston to celebrate becoming a candidate city for WorldPride 2023. At the event, the LGBTQ organization and attendees will create a video to present at the October WorldPride delegation in Athens, Greece. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Pride Houston becoming a candidate city for WorldPride. More info here.