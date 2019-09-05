Rich’s Nightclub to Relocate in Montrose









The owner of Rich’s Houston announced that the popular LGBTQ nightclub in Midtown would soon move back to the Space City’s gayborhood.

Rich’s originally opened in Montrose in 1983 and closed in 2013. Jeff Harmon, a Texas gay bar owner who reopened Rich’s at 2401 San Jacinto Street in 2016, took to Facebook on Tuesday to share his plans for the future of the nightclub.

“After many months of negotiations and very careful consideration of my family, my staff and our business that we are returning to Montrose, Houston,” Harmon wrote. “Most of us got our start in Montrose and are excited about the unique opportunity for our return.”

Harmon also said that he plans to house Rich’s in a familiar Montrose venue that will be restored. “Over the next several months we plan to rejuvenate and restore a very familiar venue in Montrose. We ask that during that time, you ‘pardon our dust’ as we make it better than ever.”

Social media users predicted that Rich’s would take over either the locations of South Beach at 810 Pacific or Numbers at 300 Westheimer. The Houston Chronicle reported that spokespeople for both of those clubs denied those claims.

Rich’s has planned an on-site closing party for its 2401 San Jacinto St. location on September 28. Harnon says, “this isn’t a goodbye for Rich’s, but more of a see you later!”



Read Harnon’s complete Facebook post here.

For more information about Rich’s Houston, visit facebook.com/richshouston.