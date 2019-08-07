Houston GLBT Political Caucus Announces Endorsements









Houston’s oldest LGBTQ civil rights organization just backed several candidates running in 2019 municipal elections.

Members of the Houston GLBT Political Caucus, a group founded in 1975 to put LGBTQ-friendly politicians in office, made endorsement decisions on Saturday, August 3 during a meeting at Plumbers Local Union 68. President Mike Webb says the endorsed candidates are the most LGBTQ-affirming in Space City history.

“As president of [the Caucus], and as a black queer person whose passion is rooted in HIV/AIDS activism, I’m more proud than ever to say we have the best pro-LGBTQ+ slate of endorsed candidates than ever before,” Webb said in a statement, adding that if elected, candidates would address the issues that LGBTQ Houstonians face, such as high rates of youth homelessness and a lack of government protections.

Webb also noted that 50 percent of candidates endorsed this year identified as women of color, and over 70 percent identified as women. “During a time when so many of our communities are under attack, the Caucus responded with this is the slate who should represent us as inclusive Houstonians of the most diverse City in America,” Webb says. “I stand with our membership when I say, ‘vote for these pro-LGBTQ+ candidates to ensure a more equal Houston.’”

The Caucus’ endorsements are listed below:

City of Houston, MAYOR – Sylvester Turner

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT A – Lesheia Ayers-Wilson

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT B – Tarsha Jackson

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT C – Shelley Kennedy

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT D – Carla Brailey

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT F – Tiffany Thomas

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT H – Isabel Longoria

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT I – Robert Gallegos

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT J – Sandra Rodriguez

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT K – Martha Castex-Tatum

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 1 – Raj Salhotra

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 2 – David Robinson

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 3 – Janaeya Carmouche

City of Houston, COUNCIL MEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 5 – Sallie Alcorn

City of Houston, CITY CONTROLLER – Chris Brown

Houston Community College System, TRUSTEE, DISTRICT I – Monica Flores RIchart Houston Independent School District, Trustee, District VIII – Judith Cruz

For more information about the Houston GLBT Political Caucus, visit thecaucus.org.

