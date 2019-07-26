Houston Becomes Candidate City for WorldPride 2023









Space City is in the running to host WorldPride 2023.

Pride Houston, a nonprofit that organizes Houston’s LGBTQ festival and parade every June, announced that it was a finalist to host WorldPride (an international Pride celebration that occurs every few years in a different location) via Facebook on Friday, July 26. The LGBTQ Houston organization will throw a party at Pearl Bar on September 8 to celebrate.

“Houston is officially a candidate city to host WorldPride 2023, and we want to celebrate with you!” Pride Houston wrote on Facebook. “This free event is for anyone and everyone that wants to see WorldPride 2023 right here in Houston!”

On July 17, Pride Houston announced that a bid to host WorldPride 2023 was sent to InterPride, the organization that founded international LGBTQ celebration. Other cities in the running are Sydney, Australia, and Montreal, Canada.

At the September 8 party, Pride Houston will describe what it takes to host a WorldPride. The group says it also needs the community’s help in creating a video bid to present at the October WorldPride delegation in Athens, Greece.

“Come share your stories! Tape an interview to be presented in Greece. If you stand with Pride Houston, we need you to show up and root for your city.”

What: WorldPride 2023 Party

When: 3 p.m. on Sept. 8

Where: Pearl Bar Houston

Info: tinyurl.com/y3vwlg3f

For more information about Pride Houston, visit pridehouston.org.