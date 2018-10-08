Food + DrinkFront Page A&ELifestyle
Gayest & Greatest 2018: Dining Out
Taqueria Adrian serves up authentic Mexican, with a side of motherly love, to Montrose bar patrons.
In search of savory drunk-food after a long night of bar-hopping? Look no further than Taqueria Adrian, an LGBTQ-friendly taco truck in the heart of Houston’s Montrose gayborhood.
Voted Best Food Truck in OutSmart’s 2018 Gayest & Greatest Awards, Taqueria Adrian is situated in a parking lot adjacent to the Eagle Houston bar. The truck is operated by a progressive Mexican-American family that has served queer Houstonians every weekend for nearly two years.
Working the grill from dusk until the early-morning hours is José Cano—who sizzles the chicken, beef, and vegetables. His grandson, José Vallejo, constructs tacos, tortas, and quesadillas, and presents them in paper baskets so they can be eaten fresh. Taking orders is Cano’s wife, Irene Dominguez, an LGBTQ ally who is the friendly face of Taqueria Adrian.
“The best part about working in Montrose is the people,” Dominguez says. “All of our customers are extremely friendly, and I enjoy getting to know a lot of them on personal levels.”
Around 10 p.m., when business is slow, Dominguez has time to chat with her customers until their food is ready. She knows many of the truck’s regulars by name, and has even connected with some of them on social media.
“I have gotten close with several of the people who eat here,” Dominguez says. “I am not only here to feed them, but I also hear them out when they need to confide in someone. For some customers, I have become a second mother for them to talk to.”
Taqueria Adrian is busiest from 1 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Dominguez says she doesn’t keep track of how many customers the truck serves nightly, but when the Eagle closes, the line extends through the parking lot onto Hyde Park Street.
Quesadillas—corn tortillas stuffed with Monterey jack cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo, and one’s choice of meat—are Tacqueria Adrian’s best seller.
“People seem to really enjoy our food,” Dominguez laughs. “I’m sure they need it after being out late at the bars.”
Named after one of Dominguez’s grandsons, Taqueria Adrian debuted in front of the Eagle in January 2017. Dominguez’s friend, a supervisor at the Eagle, wanted to take a chance on her authentic Mexican food truck and allowed it to park in the lot outside of his establishment.
“We’ve never stationed ourselves anywhere else because we like it in Montrose so much,” Dominguez says. “We love to be around the people here, and we love what we’re doing.”
To place an advance order at Taqueria Adrian, call Dominguez at 281-806-4169.
– Lourdes Zavaleta
Best 24-Hour Restaurant
House of Pies
Finalists: Katz’s Deli, Midtown Bar & Grill, Spanish Flowers
Best Bakery
Acadian Bakery
Finalists: Common Bond Cafe & Bakery, Dessert Gallery, El Bolillo Bakery
Best Barbecue
The Pit Room
Finalists: Brookstreet BBQ, Goode Company, Hungry Farmer Bar-B-Q, Pinkerton’s Barbecue
Best Breakfast
Baby Barnaby’s
Finalists: Lankford’s Grocery & Market, Snooze, Urban Eats
Best British
The Black Labrador
Finalists: Queen Vic, The Red Lion Pub
Best Brunch
Glorias, Hamburger Mary’s (tie)
Finalist: Hugo’s
Best Cafe
Barnaby’s Cafe
Finalists: Brasil, Nectar
Best Cajun
BB’s Tex-Orleans
Finalist: Ragin’ Cajun Restaurant
Best Central/South American
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine
Finalists: América’s, Andes Café
Best Chinese
Ambassador Chinese Restaurant
Finalists: Auntie Chang’s Dumpling House, Kam’s
Best Cuban
El Meson
Finalist: Cafe Piquet
Best Deli
Katz’s Deli
Finalists: Carter & Cooley, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Best Dessert
Dessert Gallery
Finalists: Acadian Bakers, The Chocolate Bar, Rita’s Italian Ice-Heights
Best Food Truck
Taqueria Adrian
Finalists: Bernie’s Burger Bus, Big Judy’s, Rita’s Italian Ice-Heights
Best French
Emmaline
Finalist: La Table
Best Greek
Niko Niko’s
Finalists: Helen Greek Food & Wine, Theo’s
Best Hamburger
Hamburger Mary’s
Finalists: Acadian Bakers, Barnaby’s Cafe, Lankford’s Grocery & Market
Best Hot Dog
Good Dog Houston – Montrose
Finalist: JCI Grill
Best Indian
Pondicheri
Finalists: Khyber, Kiran’s
Best Italian
Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, Riva’s (tie)
Finalist: Carrabba’s
Best Japanese
Uchi
Finalists: JINYA Ramen, Nippon Japanese Restaurant
Best Lunch Spot
Jenni’s Noodle House
Finalists: Barnaby’s Cafe, Raising Cane’s-Montrose, Urban Eats, Velvet Taco
Best Mediterranean
Fadi’s
Finalists: Aladdin, DiMassi’s
Best Mexican
Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe
Finalists: La Mexicana, La Tapatia
Best Middle Eastern
Fadi’s, Mary’z Lebanese Cuisine (Tie)
Finalists: Aladdin, Bijan Persian Grill
Best New Restaurant
Emmaline
Finalists: Dream Tacos TX, Gus’ World Famous Chicken
Best Pizza
Pizzeria Solario
Finalists: Bollo, Romano’s, Star Pizza
Best Place for a Romantic Date
Spindletop at the Hyatt
Finalists: Brennan’s of Houston, Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, Tony’s
Best Place to Celebrate
Hamburger Mary’s
Finalists: La Table, Rainbow Lodge
Best Budget-Friendly Restaurant
Raising Cane’s – Montrose
Finalists: Barnaby’s, Jenni’s Noodle House, Tacos A Go-Go, Torchy’s Tacos
Best Restaurant for Elegant Dining
Brennan’s of Houston
Finalists: B&B Butchers, La Table, Starfish
Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining
Cedar Creek
Finalists: Backstreet Café, Brenner’s on the Bayou
Best Seafood
Danton’s
Finalists: Pappadeaux, Starfish, Truluck’s
Best Steak House
Steak 48
Finalists: B&B Butchers, Morton’s Steak House, Pappas Steak House
Best Steak Night at a Bar
Free Grillin’ at George (Thursday nights)
Finalists: Guava Lamp, Neon Boots, Pearl Bar
Best Sushi
Uchi
Finalists: Oishii, Osaka
Best Thai
Nidda Thai
Finalists: Nit Noi, Thai Spice
Best Vegetarian/Vegan
Hobbit Cafe
Finalists: BellaGreen, JuiceLand
Best Vietnamese
Mai’s
Finalists: Kim Son, Pho Saigon
Friendliest Restaurant Staff
Urban Eats
Finalists: Gloria’s, Jenni’s Noodle House, Riva’s