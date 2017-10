0 Share with your friends Submit

By Dalton DeHart

The Houston GLBT Political Caucus PAC hosted its 9th annual Equality Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Hotel ZaZa Houston. The following awards were presented: Eleanor Tinsley Award, Senator Sylvia Garcia; John Paul Barnich Award, Kevin Anderson; Dan Hrachovy Award, Kris Banks; President’s Award, Atlantis Narcisse; Tony and Bruce Award, Becca and Colt Keo-Meier; Kristen Capps Award, Alan Dettlaff.

Comments