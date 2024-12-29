Photos

OutSmart Magazine 2024 Holiday Party

December 20, 2024

OutSmart’s annual holiday party at Rich’s Houston proved that the yuletide season is as fabulous as ever! Presented by Eklektik Interiors, Legacy Community Health, Premier Wireless, and Rich’s Houston, the event brought together friends, supporters, and advertisers for a night of joyful mingling and holiday magic.

Guests were treated to delicious passed hors d’oeuvres from Rich’s Houston’s own gourmet kitchen, and the evening was filled with dazzling performances by Lucio Nieto, Jewel Tones, Marsha Mellow, Keymiyah Dupree, Porsche Paris, and Adriana LaRue, each one lighting up the stage and spreading holiday cheer.

Proceeds from the event benefited the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media, a nonprofit public charity dedicated to preserving and strengthening community journalism in Houston. The Foundation’s mission is to sustain OutSmart’s newsroom, support its journalists and internship programs, and fund multimedia projects that tell the stories of Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Attendees also filled donation bins for Grace Place, a safe haven for youth of all genders and sexualities experiencing homelessness, providing nourishment, healthy relationships, and hope for the future. These heartwarming displays of generosity highlighted the true spirit of the season: giving back and uplifting those who need it most.

For more information about these organizations and how you can support them, visit:

