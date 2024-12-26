Queer Things to Do in Houston – New Year’s Eve 2025 Edition

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, December 26

Clothing and Book Swap Party at Pearl Bar

It’s out with the old as Pearl Bar hosts a year-end clothing and book swap party. Bring your gently-used clothes and books to share. Unclaimed items will be donated to a local LGBTQ charity, so everything you bring will spread a little extra love. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights

Miss Gay Southwest America, Dessie Love-Blake, hosts Drag Bingo in the Eureka Heights taproom.

Free to play. 941 W 18th St. 7 p.m.

Laugh Track Third Anniversary at Michael’s Outpost

Carmina Vavra hosts a special anniversary edition of Laugh Tracks, featuring resident cast members Dynasty Banks, Hanna Santanna, Luna of the Lilies, Annalee Naylor, and Blackberri. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

Friday, December 27

Trans Woman Liberation End of Year Benefit Show at Club Crystal

Trans Woman Liberation host an End of Year Benefit Show at Club Crystal featuring dinner, performances, and auctions. 6680 Southwest Frwy. 9 p.m.

Ho, Ho, Hoes at South Beach

South Beach Houston presents Ho Ho Hoes, hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Eureka O’Hara and Latrice Royale. 810 Pacific St. Midnight.

Saturday, December 28

Great Gatsby Party at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar celebrates the last Saturday of the year Gatsby-style, with an unforgettable night of glitz, glam, and queer joy. With DJ Mnae. No cover before 9 p.m.

Arena Pre-Party at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston and Evolution Party present Arena Pre-Party featuring International DJ Leo Blanco. 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 29

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service drag brunch at Rich’s Houston, with performances by Vancie Vega, Amaya J Ross, and Alyanna IV Bones. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31

New Year’s Eve at Pearl Bar Houston

Pearl Bar Houston celebrates New Year’s Eve with a Champagne toast and free swag. DJ Alex D and DJ MNAE provide the beats.

New Year’s Eve at Eagle Houston

Eagle Houston rings in the new year with DJ Jimy Skinner spinning, and a Mango Shotta toast at midnight. 611 Hyde Park Blvd.

New Year’s Eve at JR’s Houston

JR’s Houston hosts Houston’s biggest no-cover New Year’s Eve party, featuring a midnight Champagne fountain, hats, and noisemakers. DJ Atreyu Frausto spins.

New Year’s Eve at South Beach

Ring in the New Year at South Beach Houston. International DJ/Producer/Remixer DJ Deanne is back and ready to spin you into 2025. Com[limentary Champagne split, party favors, and a balloon drop ensure a festive night for all.

New Year’s Eve at Michael’s Outpost

Michael’s Outpost hosts a New Year’s Eve bash with an all-star lineup including Regina Thorne-DuBois, Wesley Whitson, Ronna Mansfield, Carmina Vavra, Lana Blake, Violet S’Arbleu, and Hu’Nee B.

New Year’s Eve at Play Nightlife

Muffy Vanderbilt and Hanna Santanna Brooks host New Year’s Eve at Play Nightlife. Happy hour prices til 9 p.m, and no cover before midnight. 2409 Grant St.

New Year’s Eve at Rich’s Houston

International DJ and Producer Danny Verde ushers in 2025 at Rich’s Houston. Bottle service and VIP sections are available.

New Year’s Eve at The Room Bar

The Room Bar hosts a New Year’s Eve drag show featuring Estella Blow, Annalee Naylor, Dynasty Banks, and Madam Prominence. 4915 FM 2920, Spring.

New Year’s Eve at Neon Boots

Neon Boots celebrates New Year’s Eve with party favors, a midnight Champagne toast, and free breakfast buffet. 11410 Hempstead Rd.

ONGOING:

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green! Through February 2. 1500 McKinney St. Hours vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

January 18, 2025

Mix-MATCH Mixed Arts Festival

The 2025 Mix-MATCH Festival centers on collaboration and inclusivity, featuring theater, dance, music, performance art, film, and visual art—all in a single afternoon. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 3 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.