Four Seasons Fall Party – Lotería

The Four Seasons Fall Group hosted its seasonal party at Los Robles Bar and Grill. The theme was Lotería, based on the Mexican game, which is similar to bingo.

The Four Seasons Club, a social organization, has been in existence for over 40 years. Every year, the club dissolves and the first 125 people who pay their dues are the new members for that year. The members are divided into four groups: Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Each group hosts a party at which every member can bring three guests.

The purpose of the parties is to socialize with old friends and meet new ones. Anyone interested in becoming a member can get details from a current member.