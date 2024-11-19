Lambda Legal Reception

Lambda Legal held a reception on Sunday, November 17 at Lott Hall. The event brought together over 115 advocates, allies, and supporters in community and solidarity, which were desperately needed only a week and a half after the election. Speakers addressed the relentless attacks unfolding across the nation—and especially in Texas—as the rights of Transgender young adults and their families are being threatened. The event, which typically raises $100,000, raised over $175,000 from Houston area donors this year, making it clear that support for LGBTQ people is strong as hateful bills are increasing nationwide. Shelly Skeen, Lambda Legal’s South Central Regional Director said, “supporters left today energized and ready to keep using their voice and resources to help Lambda Legal challenge discriminatory laws and protect the rights of LGBTQ+ people, people living with HIV, and their families. The fight ahead is long, but our lawyers are smart, they are strategic, and together with the outward showing of support in the future like we saw today, we are unstoppable.”

