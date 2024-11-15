Voices for Hope Benefit for Omega House

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness hosted Voices of Hope, a benefit for Omega House, at River Oaks Country Club.

The emcee for the evening was Deborah Duncan, host of KHOU-11’s Great Day Houston.

Avenue 360 President and CEO Dr. Charlene Flash welcomed attendees, followed by the evening’s opening entertainer, Luke Whitney.

The Harmony of the Heart Award was presented to Kenneth J. Bohan, CPC, CTS, a longtime member of Avenue 360’s Bering Omega Asset Board, for his decades of dedication and support to the community.

The three recipients of this year’s Symphony of Service Award, recognizing those who orchestrate acts of service and giving, were Gus Krucke, MD, Mark Nichols, DDS, and Sandy Stacy, RN.

Dr. Krucke , an associate professor at UT Health Science Center, has provided compassionate care for 35 years as Medical Director at Bering Omega HIV/AIDS Hospice.

Dr. Nichols joined the Bering Dental Clinic in 1987, and served as Director of Dental Services for Avenue 360 Health and Wellness.

Sandy Stacy has been providing end-of-life care for people with HIV and their loved ones for nearly 30 years. Sandy began her career at Omega House Hospice as Resident Care Team Leader, later becoming Director of Nursing. In 2015, she became the Director of Omega House Hospice.

Following the awards presentations, guests were treated to a performance by headliner Christina Wells, and danced to beats by DJ Freddy B to close out the evening.