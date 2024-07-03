Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 4 – 7

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 4

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. They will plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Art Factory – Sunday in the Park with George

Stephen Sondheim’s modern masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George is revived at Art Factory in a breathtaking new production. Through July 21. 1125 Providence St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 viewing party at Rich’s Houston featuring half-off select appetizers and happy hour drink specials. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Dixie Longate – Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets

Catch up with everyone’s favorite Tupperware lady in her first ever stand-up show. Use discount code CHERRY at checkout for BOGO tickets! The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. Galveston. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Normal Anomaly Backyard BBQ and Drag Show

In observance of Fourth of July, The Normal Anomaly Initiative is throwing a good old Backyard BBQ Drag Show with host Flawless Oz. 2310 Arbor St. 5 p.m.

Sarah McLachlan in Concert

Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlin brings her “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary” tour to Smart Financial Centre, with special guest Feist. 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Golden Girls Sunday Brunch

Rich’s Houston presents Golden Girls Drag Brunch hosted by Blackberri, with a Golden Girl costume contest and performances by Vegas Van Cartier, Kofi, and Ms. Mykie. 202 Tuam St Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Dynamite Divas

The Broads of Broad’s Way present Dynamite Divas, with Ronna Mansfield and Sloane Teagle singing their way into your ears and hearts. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 4 p.m.

Jitterbug Swing Lessons

Swing on in to Neon Boots for free Jitterbug Swing lessons. No cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 5:30 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Sunday, July 21

Le Cirque de Mint Julep

Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Fort Bend County Pride Festival 2024

Come celebrate as Fort Bend County Pride celebrates its inaugural Pride Festival. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 2 p.m.

Ongoing:

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.