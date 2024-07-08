PhotosPride 2024
Pride Night 2024 with the Houston Astros
June 25, 2024
The Houston Astros celebrated Pride Night 2024 at Minute Maid Stadium with a special pre-game reception honoring the LGBTQ community and allies. The game got off to a great start as Houston’s beloved Christina Wells performed the Star Spangled Banner and Tammi Wallace, President of the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Astros did their part to make the evening special, besting the Colorado Rockies 5-2.
