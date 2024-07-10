3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Big Queer Quiz 2024, Grace Place’s annual Pride Month fundraiser, was a huge success. This year, over 300 guests came together at Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. where they discovered new ways to get involved while raising over $5,300—more than double the projected goal.

A special thank you goes out to the incredible team at Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. for their hard work in bringing this event to life, as well as the crew at Houston Cider Co. for developing the intricate trivia game, and Frost Town Brewing for providing their special Pride release “Peaches and Cream” for guests to enjoy.

A highlight of the evening was the presence of Queen Persephone, who joined Grace Place as the fabulous emcee and performer.

Grace Place is dedicated to providing a safe, welcoming environment for vulnerable youth of all sexualities and genders who are experiencing homelessness, offering nourishment, healthy relationships, and hope for the future.

Photos by Hailie Durrett