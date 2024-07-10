Photos

Equality PAC Fundraiser

June 23, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJuly 10, 2024
Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher hosted Congressman Ritchie Torres, co-chair of the Equality PAC, for a fundraiser benefitting the Equality PAC on Sunday, June 23. Equality PAC is the political arm of the Congressional Equality Caucus, and all funds raised into Equality PAC are spent supporting and electing LGBTQ individuals and strong LGBTQ allies. The fundraiser was co-hosted by individuals from across the Houston LGBTQ community. Dallas-area Congressional candidate Julie Johnson was also in attendance. Congresswoman Fletcher serves as a vice chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus.

