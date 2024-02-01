Houston’s New Faces of Pride 2024 Pride Kick-off Happy Hour

Houston’s New Faces of Pride hosted their 2024 Pride Kick-off Happy Hour at Pearl Bar. The spotlight organization for the first happy hour of 2024 was Out for Education, one of the largest funders of LGBTQ scholarships in America. Entertainment was provided by Hugh Dandy and Barry Mii.

Founded in 2023, the mission of Houston’s New Faces of Pride is to foster unity, inclusivity, and empowerment within the diverse LGBTQ community of Houston. In addition to the Pride Festival and Parade in June, the organization hosts other events throughout the year—from drag shows to coat drives—with proceeds going towards community non-profits that focus on LGBTQ youth, provide healthcare resources, and other support opportunities.