Blossoming Business

Houstonians in search of top-quality styling professionals that will have them looking good and feeling amazing—and in a space filled with love—should look no further than Kosmetik Hair Studio in the Galleria area. Local power couple Lei and Mika Burgs own the upscale salon and barber shop, where they perfectly blend their passion for their craft with their love for one another.

“Lei and I were both in private suites for many years, and it only made sense for us to put our money together and invest in our own business,” Mika explains about the couple’s joint cosmetic studio.

“It just made more sense,” Lei adds. “It was an opportunity to work with my partner and best friend. We’re in the same industry, and it was easy to combine our individual businesses into one.”

The couple’s conjoined business is a full-service barber and beauty studio that offers a range of services which, according to Mika, leave their clients feeling their best. “We do fades, tapers, shaves, extensions, locs, braiding, coloring, natural hair, healthy hair, and makeup!” she proudly explains.

They both agree that working together has brought them even closer than before. “We can laugh about the day because we went through it together. It’s a pleasure to get to see her all day, every day,” says Lei. “I can look up and see her and smile. A lot of people don’t have that luxury.”

“Lei is my best friend,” says Mika, “so it never feels like I’m working with my wife. My ‘mother in love’ always asks us what we have to talk about after work, and we always say, ‘A lot!’”

While they’ve found harmony in their work-life balance, the pair explain that it isn’t always perfect. “There are times when the logistics of the business can be a bit of a headache for us,” Lei says. “When one of us is heated about a particular situation, the other will have a cooler head—she can diffuse me and I can diffuse her.”

Mika points out that working together has provided opportunities to grow closer. “One of my favorite parts of working together is when we get to have lunch breaks together,” she says. “Those are the best. I can unload and decompress with her.”

Mika and Lei, who have been married for over four years, met through one of Lei’s clients.

“My client was actually a good friend of Mika’s and they eventually introduced us to one another,” Lei explains. “We dated for two years before we made it official.”

Lei popped the question on Christmas Eve 2017 at Moody Gardens in Galveston while the couple were viewing Christmas lights. “We got married on November 17, 2019, at the Bell Tower on 34th Street. Our wedding day was magical, and it was the absolute best day of my life,” says Mika.

“Our wedding was like a dream. Fun, exciting, and it happened way too fast! I just wanted to enjoy every moment,” adds Lei. Much to Mika’s surprise, Lei suggested that they do the process all over again.

“I said absolutely not! That was an expensive party!” Mika says with a laugh. “We really enjoyed our tearful ceremony—there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. You could just feel the love, thanks to a hundred of our closest family and friends who were there.

Plans for their big day hit a snag when Mika’s wedding dress arrived and turned out to be two sizes too small. The couple opted to make lemons out of lemonade in the weeks before their wedding by starting a fitness journey that has carried on to this day.

“Shortly after our wedding, Lei and I joined CycleBar Pearland as two of their founding members,” Mika says. “Unfortunately, the studio closed their doors in November, so since then we’ve joined the Peloton family and we absolutely love it!”

Fitness plays a particularly important role in the couple’s family life. “Working out is very important for both of us,” says Lei. “Mika has a family history of her mom and sister both having heart attacks, and she lost her mother to one.”

In addition to working out together, the couple like to spend time with their dogs on their patio that Lei and her friends worked day and night to build for Mika. Their story of balancing romance and co-working is an example for others who are considering going into business with their partner. “Maintain a level of respect for each other’s minds and ideas,” Lei encourages. “Remember, they were your life partner before becoming your business partner.”

Mika agrees, while also suggesting a simple plan for couples considering a working partnership: “Do it! Write it down! Make a vision plan! Pray, and watch God work!”

