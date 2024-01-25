Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 25 – 28

Thursday, January 25

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo with Viva Vidalia. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. They will plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Alley Theatre: Pictures from Home

The Alley Theatre presents this deeply intimate and comic portrait of a mother, a father, and their son that explores the question: who gets to depict the family story? Through February 11. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 26

Star Wars Trivia Night

“Do or do not, there is no try” Come test your knowledge of all things Star Wars with a free-to-play trivia night at Frost Town Brewing’s taproom. Kid, family, and pet friendly. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party

JR’s Houston is the place to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race. Reign LaRue hosts this fun night of amazing drag on the New Orleans side of JR’s. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Picture it. United States, 2024. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings Miami’s sassiest seniors to the Hobby Center for one more hurrah. Through January 27. 800 Bagby St. Show times vary.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 27

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Krewe of Olympus Ball LII

Kick off Mardi Gras season with the Krewe of Olympus. Proceeds from the Krewe’s 52nd annual ball benefit Open Gate Homeless Ministries and PWA Holiday Charities. Wyndham Houston, 8686 Kirby Dr. 7 p.m.

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Duncan, The Abby Cadabra, and Houston’s best performers for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. Seating 7:00/Showtime 7:30

Sunday, January 28

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a 36-foot-wide charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through May.

Support Group for Parents of Trans Kids

The Parents of Trans Youth support group at The Montrose Center offers facilitated peer support to parents and caregivers of transgender and gender-diverse youth. The group is open to any parent or caregiver of trans youth in the Houston area. 401 Branard St. 2 p.m.

3D Sunday at Houston Eagle

Come to Houston Eagle for 3D Sunday, hosted by Alexyeus Paris and featuring a variety of entertainers including newly-crowned Miss Gay America Dessie Love-Blake. 611 Hyde Park. 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30

Opening Night for On Your Feet!

Theatre Under the Stars presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation. Through February 11. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. Show times vary.

Wednesday, January 31

2024 Pride Kickoff Happy Hour

Houston’s New Faces of Pride hosts its first happy hour of the year at Pearl Bar. The event, featuring performances by Hugh Dandy and Barry Mii, benefits Out for Education. 6–9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.