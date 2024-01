Dr. Daryl Shorter and Kyle Pierce opened their home for a fundraising reception supporting Judge Fran Watson’s campaign for Probate Court 5. In addition to Shorter and Pierce, hosts for the event included Vice-Mayor Pro-tem Martha Castex-Tatum, Dr. Alma Allen, Jovon Tyler, and Kimberley Dang.

Fran Watson has previously worked as an attorney in private practice, mediator, and Municipal Court Judge.