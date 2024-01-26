Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ at much higher rates than older Americans, report shows

The report, titled “A political and cultural glimpse into America’s future,” sought to highlight the cultural and political views of Gen Z adults, compared with older Americans.

Researchers surveyed more than 6,600 people ages 13 to over 65, with oversamples of Gen Z adults and teens between August 21 to September 15, 2023.

The report found about 16% of Millennials and 7% of Baby Boomers identify as LGBTQ. But among Gen Z adults ages 18–25, 72% identified as straight, 15% as bisexual, 5% as gay or lesbian and 8% as “something else,” according to the report.

About 20% of Americans are Gen Z, according to PRRI.

When asked about their political ideology, the report found 43% of Gen Z adults identified as liberal – a larger share than all other generational groups.

Thirty-nine percent of Millennials, 25% of Gen X adults, and 25% of Baby Boomers identified as liberal, according to PRRI.

The report also found Gen Z adults and Millennials are less likely than other generational groups to list their party affiliation as Republican.

Overall, about a third of American adults identified as Republican, Independent or Democrat.

But in the case of Gen Z adults, the report found 21% identified their party affiliation as Republican, 30% as Independent, 36% as Democrat and 13% identified as other.

Gen Z non-White adults and women had the smallest share of people who identified as Republican with 15% and 18% respectively, PRRI found.

Participants were also asked about generational change and their views of the future.

Fifty-eight percent of Gen Z adults agreed with the statement, “We won’t be able to solve the country’s big problems until the older generation no longer holds power,” compared to 43% of all respondents.

The share of respondents who agreed with the same statement decreased by each older generation, with 54% Millennials, 40% of Gen X, 33% of Baby Boomers and 26% of Silent Generation, PRRI found.

