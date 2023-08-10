Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 10 – 13, 2023

Thursday, August 10

ActOUT for Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Don’t miss the ActOut pre-show LGBTQ reception for the latest Alley Theatre production. Mingle with like-minded individuals and enjoy complimentary cocktails and light refreshments before the show. 6:00 PM

Out in Tech Happy Hour

Join Out in Tech to celebrate Pride at AvantGarden. Network with other tech professionals for résumé reviews, complimentary headshots, and drink specials. 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Level Up Tournament

Every Thursday, join KIKI Houston for a gaming tournament with bracket-style competitions in games like Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat. 7–10 p.m.

Friday, August 11

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is a free activities and lunch program hosted at the Montrose Center. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better living in Harris County are invited and eligible to join. In-person registration is required during your first visit or prior. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Bonnie & Clyde

The Garden Theatre brings this Tony-nominated script to the MATCH stage. Revisit the infamous gangster couple Bonnie and Clyde in this “electrifying” story of love, adventure, and crime. Showing through August 20. 8 p.m.

Galveston Beach Revue Weekend

Galveston’s summertime celebration of the island’s vintage past returns for a weekend of classes, parties, contests, and more. Though things don’t get into full swing until Saturday, the event kicks off on Friday with an exclusive seaport soiree. Check out the full schedule of events. 7–9 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

2023 Candidate Endorsement Meeting

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus will meet to endorse candidates in the 2023 municipal election at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. This is a closed meeting; to be eligible to attend and vote, one must have become a member of the Caucus by July 13. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Soul Care

Join The Mahogany Project for Soul Care, a healing sound-bath experience led by Liam J. Adair. A sound bath is a unique and immersive meditation experience where you’ll be surrounded by the harmonious sounds of various instruments, promoting relaxation, healing, and inner peace. This community event is open for online registration now. 11 a.m.

GLAAD Media Engagement 101

Join GLAAD at the Morris Frank Library for Telling Your Story: Messaging & Media Tools for Today’s Activist, Engagement 101 training with the Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT) movement for young people developing transferable skills and demonstrating youth visibility in policymaking. In this training, participants will learn the basics of media structure and how to tell their stories on traditional, online, and social-media platforms. 2–4 p.m.

The Men’s Gathering

The Montrose Center hosts The Men’s Gathering dialogue group, a chance for African American men who are gay, bisexual, and otherwise same-gender loving to meet and connect with each other. 6–9 p.m.

The Pink Party

Visit KIKI Houston for The Pink Party with BrutBears LLC and DJ Mike James. Come in full Barbie pink, any other pink attire you want to wear, or come as you are. Tickets are available online and at the door. 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Sunday, August 13

Our Stories Belong

The Montrose Center, Brave Little Company, and Holocaust Museum Houston host a free, in-person book club with creative activities for kids ages 5 to 10. “Our Stories Belong: A Rainbow Storytime for All of Houston’s Kids” will feature books selected to celebrate characters who creatively challenge expectations and find joy in embracing their own identities. 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

ReBar’s Sunday Service Drag Brunch will feature performances by Luna of the Lilies, Mari Jane, and Miss Majors. Hosted by Annalee Naylor, brunch will be served on the patio. Performances are scheduled for noon, 2, and 4 p.m.

