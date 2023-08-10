The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents Brunch with Baldwin

Legacy and Power was the theme as dozens gathered at the MATCH for Brunch With Baldwin, presented by The T.R.U.T.H. Project, Inc. The event honored the life and work of the 20th-century writer James Baldwin through spoken word performances, dance, and more.

The Telling Real Unapologetic Through Healing (T.R.U.T.H.) Project, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and mobilize LGBTQ communities of color and their allies through social arts that promote mental, emotional, and sexual health.