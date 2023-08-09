Photos

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Black Leaders Caucus Reception

August 6, 2023

Dozens of politically-minded guests joined LGBTQ+ Victory Fund President Annise Parker and Jovon Tyler for a reception honoring the Victory Fund’s Black Leaders Caucus. The event, which was held at the home of Mayor Parker and her wife, also featured special guest San Antonio City Coucilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez.

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund’s Black Leaders Caucus is a community dedicated to growing the number of Black LGBTQ+ elected officials around the country.

