White Linen Night in the Heights 2023

Hundreds of Houstonians braved the summer heat for White Linen Night in the Heights, centered on the 200 and 300 blocks of West 19th Street, which were closed to traffic. This year’s edition of the annual outdoor event was officially held for the first time since the pandemic.

White Linen Night in the Heights is a neighborhood-wide event held on the first Saturday in August. As with the New Orleans event that inspired it, event-goers wear white linen and stroll around the Heights to celebrate art, culture and community.