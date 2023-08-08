Dancing in the Sun

If you’ve been yearning for a festival that celebrates LGBTQ women with style, soul, and sun, then Key West is where you’ll want to be this September. Nestled within the inviting contours of the Florida Keys, Key West is preparing to roll out the pink carpet for one of North America’s most spirited gatherings of LGBTQ women: Womenfest 2023.

When, Where, and What’s Happening?

Mark your calendars for September 6-10, because Key West will be buzzing with color, music, and festivities. This island city is well-regarded for its long-standing tradition of supporting the LGBTQ community, and this year, it promises to be a jubilee of joy, dance, and camaraderie.

With a legacy that spans over two decades, Womenfest is not just a festival. It’s a movement. This year, the festival is proudly presented by Olivia Travel, reinforcing the commitment to building bridges and memories for like-minded women. As festival organizer Fritzie Estimond of the Key West Business Guild eloquently puts it, the objective is to “empower LGBTQ women by providing affirming spaces… and form meaningful connections.”

An Action-Packed Lineup

Kick-off: Get your festival vibes flowing on September 6 at the 6 p.m. welcome party at Alexander’s Guesthouse, where an open bar, scrumptious bites, and the tunes of Marjory Lee await.

Dive into Thursday: Start with the Ultimate Beach Bash and Cornhole Tournament at Lagerheads on Simonton Beach. Later, indulge in a cultural feast at the “Women, Words & Art Poetry Reading and Art Exhibition” at The Little Room Jazz Club. Want something a tad more opulent? The sunset sail aboard the Argo Navis promises gourmet delights and live melodies. And as night falls, prepare for a risqué treat with “The Girly Burly Burlesque Show” at the Key West Theater.

Friday Frenzy: Dive (literally) into the Blu Q catamaran for a sandbar and snorkel adventure, then rock out at the alt-rock concert at Smokin’ Tuna Saloon, and dance the night away at the “50 Shades of Pink” party at Mangoes with DJ Blondie.

Super Saturday: Cruise through Key West’s lanes with the Key Lime Bike Tour in the morning. Come evening, don’t miss the performance of a lifetime starring Sarah Potenza and Tonya Boyd-Cannon at the Key West Theater.

Sunny Sunday Farewell: Round off your trip with a delightful drag brunch at Mangoes and the iconic Sunday Tea Dance at La Te Da with DJ Rude Girl.

Making Memories in Key West

Womenfest is not just an event. It’s an experience. As the sun sets on the horizon of the beautiful Florida Keys, attendees will cherish memories of laughter, dance, and newfound friendships.

For tickets, a detailed schedule, and more: Visit gaykeywestfl.com/womenfest/.