Sail Into Celebration: VACAYA’s Ultimate LGBTQ Cruise

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail



For those seeking an unforgettable getaway filled with adventure, luxury, and all-LGBT+ camaraderie, VACAYA’s 2025 Caribbean Cruise is a dream come true. Sailing from the vibrant city of New Orleans—with stops at Cozumel, Grand Cayman, and Yucatan—this seven-night escape promises top-tier on-board entertainment and a memorable grand finale as it disembarks at New Orleans just in time for that city’s world-famous Mardi Gras celebration.

VACAYA’s co-founder and CEO Randle Roper shares what makes this cruise so special: “Being from New Orleans, I’m always looking for ways to share my love of this great city with fellow travelers. This is actually our second journey from The Big Easy, the first being in 2021 on a river ship up the Mississippi, but our first big-ship cruise from NOLA. And to be able to share the city during Mardi Gras is the cherry on top.”

For VACAYA, setting sail on Brilliance of the Seas raises the bar for all-LGBT+ cruising. Roper explains, “Brilliance of the Seas is a ship I’d put into the ‘old school’ theory of cruise-ship design. It actually feels like a cruise ship. While today’s newer ships are certainly beautiful, they struggle a bit with connecting guests to the sea. On Brilliance, you never forget you’re on the water, which has a romanticism lacking from some of the newer ‘boutique hotel’ ships. Brilliance has incredible spaces for bringing people together, which is at the core of who we are at VACAYA. Building connections between our community members is what we do best, and this ship allows us to do it better than we ever have before.”



From February 22 to March 1, 2025, this seven-night voyage will whisk guests away to some of the most breathtaking destinations in the Caribbean, where each stop offers unique cultural experiences, stunning landscapes, and plenty of opportunities to soak up the sun.

Beyond the itinerary, the cruise itself is an experience unlike any other. Brilliance of the Seas is designed to keep guests connected to the ocean, featuring a stunning nine-story central atrium surrounded by glass and elevators that offer endless ocean views. After a day of exploration and fun, guests can retreat to their chosen accommodations, from cozy interior cabins to luxurious suites, each tailored to different budgets and preferences.

Entertainment is a defining element of the VACAYA experience, and the 2025 cruise boasts an incredible lineup of performers. Guests can look forward to powerhouse talent such as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6 People’s Champion La Voix, actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson, Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday, musical sensation Iniko, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 Champion Bianca Del Rio. These world-class entertainers, along with VACAYA’s signature events, themed parties, and engaging social activities, ensure that the ship is brimming with energy from day one.



“From erasing the recognition of gender identity to eroding federal protections against discrimination, we are under attack, and the need for safe havens like those VACAYA provides has never been greater,” states Roper. “So, although it wasn’t part of our original mission, we’re quickly realizing how important bringing our community together in times like these can be. Our hope is that this fellowship of like-minded individuals who are facing being ‘othered’ for the foreseeable future can tap into their authentic selves, recharge for the battle ahead, and become united in our resolve.”

As the cruise comes to an end just in time to experience the final weekend of Mardi Gras, those who opt for VACAYA’s extended post-cruise stay are in for a once-in-a-lifetime Mardi Gras package that includes grandstand seating for the biggest parades, incredible food experiences, and VIP access to the legendary Orpheus Ball. It’s a seamless way to transition from the magic of the high seas to the electric energy of New Orleans’ most iconic celebration.

Roper sums up the 2025 cruise in three words: “Fun. Joyous. Unforgettable.”





A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Travel

OutSmart magazine had the chance to chat with Randle Roper, CEO and Co-Founder of VACAYA, before the 2025 Caribbean Cruise on Brilliance of the Seas sets sail at the end of this month.

OSM: As a leader in LGBTQ+ travel, what does VACAYA hope guests take away from this experience?

Randle Roper: This question comes at a time of great peril for our community. In a matter of weeks, we’ve seen the clock turned back decades in regard to the rights and recognitions the LGBTQIAPK community has fought so hard to win. From erasing the recognition of gender identity to eroding federal protections against discrimination, we are under attack, and the need for safe havens like those VACAYA provides has never been greater. So, although it wasn’t part of our original mission, we’re quickly realizing how important bringing our community together in times like these can be. Our hope is that this fellowship of like-minded individuals who are facing being “othered” for the foreseeable future can tap into their authentic selves, recharge for the battle ahead, and become united in our resolve.

What inspired VACAYA to create this Caribbean cruise, and how does it raise the bar for LGBTQ+ travel?

Randle Roper: Being from New Orleans, I’m always looking for ways to share my love of this great city with fellow travelers. This is actually our second journey from The Big Easy – the first being in 2021 on a rivership up the Mississippi – but our first big-ship cruise from Nola. And to be able to share the city during Mardi Gras is the cherry on top.

You’ve seen LGBTQ+ travel evolve—where is it heading next?

Randle Roper: I’ve been in the all-gay/all-LGBT+ travel business nearly 25 years now and VACAYA has done more for the evolution of this concept in our short seven years than all the others combined. It’s very easy to rest on your laurels and simply wash, rinse, repeat an experience over and over again. At VACAYA, we don’t do that. We keep pushing the doors of inclusivity open ever wider to ensure ALL community members have a place where they belong. Over the next 3-4 years as we come to grips with the inevitable backslide of our rights, I see the existence of companies like VACAYA as being paramount. The LGBT+ community is going to need these supportive and affirming spaces more than ever.

What makes the 2025 VACAYA Caribbean Cruise different from past LGBTQ+ cruises?

Randle Roper: Each VACAYA trip is authentic to its destination, and none is the same as the one before. We do our best to tap into the very soul of the places we bring our guests. This particular cruise has the spirit and energy of New Orleans coursing through its veins in all the best ways. VACAYA has created five distinct New Orleans-themed “lands” onboard – Jackson Square, Lafitte’s Landing, The Garden District, Saints & Sinners, and The Bayou – and our guests will soon be immersed in an experience bursting at the seams with the joy and celebratory vibes of the Crescent City. Throw in all the Louisiana-bred talent we have onboard – from drag icon Bianca Del Rio to superstar comedian Jen Kober – and there’s never been an LGBT+ cruise quite like this one.

If you had to sum up the 2025 cruise in three words, what would they be?

Fun. Joyous. Unforgettable.

What: VACAYA’s 2025 Caribbean Cruise Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas

When: Sailing February 22, 2025 – March 1, 2025

Where: New Orleans to Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Yucatan, Mexico

Info: myvacaya.com/trip/caribbean-cruise-2025/





