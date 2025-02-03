Luxurious Lodging

An upscale hotel and cultural oasis that perfectly blends art, Houston swag, and hospitality has opened in the heart of Montrose adjacent to The Menil Collection. Hotel Saint Augustine, a concept by Bunkhouse Hotels, is a love letter to the city, with intentional design features meant to make guests feel right at home. Whether visiting for the day and enjoying craft cocktails in the Augustine Lounge, or opting for an extended stay in one of the 71 suites and guest rooms, everyone is welcome to make memories at Houston’s newest hotel.

With outdoor bridges and sidewalks connecting the five small two-story buildings, guests are immersed in nature throughout their stay. Complete with a listening room that’s perfect for unwinding or starting the day off on a high note, a circular pool that is heated and chilled for year-round enjoyment, and rooms featuring unique contemporary velvet bed frames, fully stocked mini bars, private patios, large bathtubs, and more, the hotel is truly one of a kind.

“We didn’t want to put the same exact hotel in every single city that we have concepts in,” says hotel general manager Omar Abreu. “The team designed it with the community in mind.” The out hospitality professional and Miami native moved to Houston in November 2023 to help bring Hotel Saint Augustine to life. “I was most recently in Lexington, Kentucky, working for a lifestyle boutique hotel, and the opportunity to move to Houston presented itself. The vision for the concept and the history of the neighborhood really attracted me to this position and the city.”

Nestled in the heart of Houston’s gayborhood, the hotel is a conveniently short distance from local haunts such as Michael’s Outpost and other Montrose bars that cater to the LGBTQ community. “Hotel Saint Augustine is warm, inviting, and welcoming, which is really important to us. The lounge feels like a living room and is open to the public—it’s a place where anybody can come meet their friends, enjoy a drink, and even grab breakfast,” says Abreu. “We’ve had a great reception from the local neighbors that live in this area, and one of the things that we hear often is that Houston really needed something like this. We’re very proud to be here.”

Inclusivity is a principle that guides Abreu and the entire Saint Augustine team. “We really want to emphasize that everybody—people from all walks of life—is welcome in this space,” the 42-year-old explains. One way the hotel accomplishes this is through the aptly named Petite Queen, the hotel’s smallest room that features all of the hotel’s luxurious accommodations at a more attainable price point. “This is perfect for artists and travelers who want a luxurious experience, but don’t necessarily need as much space as one of our larger suites.”

Guests looking for more space might consider the Premier King Suite, featuring a king bed, separate seating area, screened-in porch or outdoor terrace, and more. Luxury also awaits in the Atelier King Suite, which includes a parlor with wet bar, upgraded bathroom, and a screened-in porch or terrace. Additional room sizes are available, and accommodations for every type of traveler or staycationer await.

Room service, custom-designed robes, and luxurious bath amenities are all offered to guests at this museum-area hotel. “Our proximity to the Museum District, and especially the Menil campus, is really unique,” Abreu says. “Also, guests will enjoy staying in a great location that isn’t affected by traffic congestion like other neighborhoods in the city.”

Celebrated Houston chef and restaurateur Aaron Bludorn is the mastermind behind Perseid, the hotel’s restaurant. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner are all served at Perseid, which, according to the hotel’s website, “offers a take on the quintessential neighborhood bistro through the lens of the Gulf Coast.”

“The opportunity to work with Bunkhouse on a game-changing project like Hotel Saint Augustine was just too good to pass up,” says Bludorn. “We aim to further elevate the guest experience with a true neighborhood bistro that locals will also frequent, and we especially hope the LGBTQ community that made Montrose the storied neighborhood it is will use the hotel and restaurant like it’s an extension of their own living room. We can’t wait to welcome you with open arms.”

Abreu encourages guests to come explore the hotel, eat and drink, and book a stay. “To have this space where I get a chance to work with a diverse team and meet people from the neighborhood and guests from different backgrounds is such an honor,” he says. “For me, personally, as an out person, creating a place for the community where they can come to feel safe and have a great time with their friends is very special.”

Omar Abreu’s Favorite

Spots in Houston

Favorite brunch spot?

Perseid

Best hidden secret in town?

Grand Prize Bar

Favorite spot for a cocktail or mocktail?

Augustine Lounge

What is your go-to spot for self care?

Hermann Park

Best place to celebrate a birthday?

Marigold Club

Favorite place to go dancing?

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

Best place to satisfy a sweet tooth?

Tiny Boxwoods cookies

Favorite place to catch a drag show?

Michael’s Outpost

Favorite local business to support?

Reserve Supply Company

For more info, visit bunkhousehotels.com/hotel-saint-augustine.