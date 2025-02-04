Agencies Comply with Trump Executive Orders

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Several US government health websites and resources have been taken down or modified as agencies comply with executive orders from President Donald Trump.

Several US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites and datasets related to HIV, LGBTQ people, youth health behaviors and more have been removed or replaced, as well as treatment guidelines for certain infections. Many pages include a note that say “CDC’s website is being modified to comply with President Trump’s Executive Orders.”

Some sites from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights and National Institutes of Health Office of Research on Women’s Health have been removed or emptied.

Trump’s orders require elimination of federal DEI programs and require the government to recognize two sexes: male and female. Guidance issued in a January 29 memo from the US Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads to remove “all outward facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) that inculcate or promote gender ideology” by 5 p.m. Friday.

CNN has reached out to the White House about the memo.

A senior health official told CNN that staff were told that consequences for noncompliance could be severe. Removal of the language will take time, the official added, so the sites and information were taken down in order to comply.

“In the process, large swaths of data and science will be unavailable for an undetermined period,” the senior health official said. “Regardless of your comfort with the idea of trans people, you should be terrified that the government is purging truth and science to fit an ideology, because what’s next?”

As of Friday afternoon, several CDC pages related to HIV were down, including the CDC’s HIV index page, testing page, datasets, national surveillance reports and causes pages. Treatment guidelines for sexually transmitted infections were also taken down.

Many of the CDC’s sites related to LGBTQ youth were also removed, including pages that mentioned LGBT children’s risk of suicide, those focused on creating safe schools for LGBTQ youth and a page focused on health disparities among LGBTQ youth.

The site for the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System — a long-running survey that tracks health behaviors among high school students in the United States — said “The page you’re looking for was not found.”

A page about food safety during pregnancy called “Safer Food Choices for Pregnant People” was also removed.

Also down was AtlasPlus, an interactive tool that lets users analyze CDC data on HIV, STDs, TB and viral hepatitis, and the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, data that helps researchers and public policy leaders identify communities that are vulnerable to the effects of disasters and public health emergencies.

Last week, the Trump administration directed federal health agencies, including the CDC, to pause external communications through February 1. Asked about the changes on Friday, a CDC spokesperson referred questions to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“All changes to the HHS website and HHS division websites are in accordance with President Trump’s January 20 Executive Orders, Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government and Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing. The Office of Personnel Management has provided initial guidance on both Executive Orders and HHS and divisions are acting accordingly to execute,” an HHS spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Health-care leaders raised alarm about the missing information, which they said is crucial to providers around the country.

David C. Harvey, executive director of National Coalition of STD Directors said in a statement that “Doctors in every community in America rely on the STI treatment guidelines to know what tests to run, to know what antibiotic will work on which infection, and how to avoid worsening antibiotic resistance. These are the guidelines for treating congenital syphilis, for preventing HIV from spreading, and for keeping regular people healthy every time they go to the doctor. People will get sick. And, especially in cases like congenital syphilis where you cannot lose a day to treat, babies will die.”

Timely, accurate information is “essential for controlling infections and safeguarding health,” leaders of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the HIV Medicine Association said in a statement on Friday.

“The removal of HIV- and LGBTQ-related resources from the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies is deeply concerning and creates a dangerous gap in scientific information and data to monitor and respond to disease outbreaks,” Dr. Tina Tan, president of the IDSA, and Dr. Colleen Kelley, chair of the HIVMA, said in a statement.

As pages started to come down, scholars and activists on social media have encouraged others to archive CDC data.

In a letter to Acting HHS Secretary Dr. Dorothy Fink and Acting CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez, the Association of Health Care Journalists requested that the sites be restored immediately. The missing datasets are “crucial” for informing the public about issues such as “smoking, vaping, drinking, eating, exercise, and sexual behavior,” the association’s leaders wrote in the letter.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Sandee LaMotte contributed to this report.

