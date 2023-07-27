Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 27 – 30, 2023

Thursday, July 27

Level Up Tournament

Every Thursday, join KIKI Houston for a gaming tournament with bracket-style competitions in games like Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat. 7–10 p.m.

Pearl Bar Thursdays

With Drag Bingo at 9 p.m., Dildo Races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights, including steaks to start the evening off and fuel the rest of the night.

Friday, July 28

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is a free activities and lunch program hosted at the Montrose Center. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better living in Harris County are invited and eligible to join. In-person registration is required during your first visit or prior. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Save Our Sons and Brothers

Visit the Montrose Center for an opportunity to connect with other trans men of color at this social event. There will be casual discussion and games. All trans men of color and their allies are welcome to join. 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Agatha Christie’s The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd

Alley Theatre’s ‘Summer Chills’ series features Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd. Mark Shanahan adapted and directs the famous murder mystery in this twisty new theatrical whodunit. Through Aug. 27. 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Beyond All Limits

K. Clark hosts a Beyond All Limits panel discussion at the Montrose Center focusing on mental health. Noon–3 p.m.

The Pirates of Penzance

The Pirates of Penzance first premiered in London in 1879 in both New York and London, and enjoyed an initial run of 363 performances in London alone. The story follows Frederic, who was apprenticed by mistake to “a band of tender-hearted pirates.” Though he’s supposed to be released at 21, his birthday falling on the leap year means he’s stuck with them for another 63 years. In this comic opera, sung in English, Frederic falls in love with Mabel, who agrees to wait for him to finish out his servitude. Check out our profile of Dennis Arrowsmith, who sings the role of Major-General Stanley. At the Hobby Center through July 30. 7 p.m.

Pink and Plastic Rave

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! Barbie’s opening weekend has passed, but the Barbie Land parties are still going strong. Visit RISE Rooftop to dance the night away in your best Barbie-esque outfits. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

LGBTQ Self-Defense Class

Join this free self-defense class meant for Houston’s LGBTQ community. Bring your flip-flops, water bottle, and athletic clothing to this class at Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu. Donations accepted. 11:30 a.m.

PROUD, PRESENT + FUTURE: The Homecoming

Visit Heights House Hotel for a Sunday Funday! Enjoy space to build community, celebrate our bodies, and end the week in a positive way. Complimentary food and drink provided. 3–6 p.m.

HyperPOP Palace

Enjoy the talents of some of the hottest queer DJs at Paradise Palace. This queer party collective brings the party every Sunday with all-femme vendors, tattoos, food, drink, and more. 9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.