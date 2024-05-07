Pride Houston 365 Reveals 2024 Parade Grand Marshals

On Sunday, May 5, Pride Houston 365 unveiled the 2024 Parade Grand Marshals in seven categories. The exciting announcement took place at Axelrad Beer Garden during the organization’s “Cinco de Mayo with Pride” event. Recognized for their significant contributions to the LGBTQ community in Houston, these Grand Marshals are true trailblazers. OutSmart extends warm congratulations and sincere thanks for their tireless efforts.

Male-identifying Grand Marshal: Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson is the Founder/CEO of The T.R.U.T.H. Project, Inc., a platform focusing on Queer communities of color. Leveraging his background in the public health sector, Kevin utilizes art and advocacy to promote mental, emotional, and sexual health. His work includes directing award-winning short films and creating stigma-free spaces for HIV+ individuals.

Female-identifying Grand Marshal: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut



Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut is the Program Director at The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc., where she leads advocacy and leadership programs for Black Trans Women and Black Queer businesses. With a deep commitment to community and political activism, Joelle has made significant contributions to organizations like The Houston LGBTQ Political Caucus and allgo QPOC.

Gender Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming Grand Marshal: Odyssey Oakengrove

Odyssey Oakengrove’s journey has been one of self-discovery and advocacy, from finding a home within the Black Lives Matter movement to fighting for queer students and public education. A dedicated activist and community leader, Odyssey has made significant contributions to our community, advocating for marginalized voices and working towards a more inclusive society.

Ally Grand Marshal: Lesley Briones

Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones has dedicated her life to serving others, from her career as a teacher to her work as a judge and now as County Commissioner for Precinct 4. She is a tireless advocate for opportunity and justice for all people, embodying the values of inclusivity and empowerment.

Trendsetter Grand Marshal: Olivia Julianna

At just 21 years old, Olivia Julianna is a powerhouse activist, political influencer, and champion for abortion rights. With over 1 million followers on social media, she has used her platform to amplify youth voices, challenge political norms, and raise awareness about crucial issues facing our community. Her fearless advocacy and groundbreaking initiatives have made a profound impact on the political landscape.

Honorary Grand Marshal: Sara Fernandez

Over the years, Sara Fernandez has served on the PFLAG board of directors, coordinated speakers, produced videos, and played a crucial role in amplifying LGBTQ voices and stories. Sara’s passion for preserving LGBTQ history led her to co-create the Banner Project, a pop-up museum showcasing Houston’s vibrant LGBTQ history.

Honorary Grand Marshal: C. Patrick McIlvain

C. Patrick McIlvain’s lifelong dedication to community, activism, and mental health advocacy has left an indelible mark on Houston and the LGBTQ community. As the founder and director of The Walk for Mental Health Awareness, he has tirelessly worked to end the stigma surrounding mental illness and provide support to those in need.

What: 46th Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration Festival & Parade

When: Saturday, June 29. Festival Hours: 12 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Parade begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St.

Info: pridehouston365.org

