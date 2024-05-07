Dr. Paul Fortes: A Visionary in the Art of Plastic Surgery

Meet Dr. Paul Fortes FACS, FICS. Dr. Fortes brings a unique perspective to plastic surgery and understands that achieving natural-looking beauty shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. Known for his artistic vision, Dr. Fortes works closely with patients to understand their unique goals and desires. He believes collaboration is key, just like an artist working with his canvas. Dr. Fortes’ greatest satisfaction comes from crafting personalized plans that empower patients to reach their own definition of beauty.

Dr. Fortes understands that the decision to explore plastic surgery can be deeply personal. In his practice, he has created a safe and supportive space for everyone, especially those in the LGBTQ community who are looking for a doctor who understands their unique journey. He has helped many patients achieve their goals and feels privileged to be a part of their transformative experiences.

When considering a plastic surgeon potential patients should consider a surgeon’s qualifications. Dr. Fortes combines the highest level of training, three board certifications, and 25 years of experience at the prestigious Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery, known for being one of the most awarded plastic surgery practices in the nation. These impressive qualifications, genuine commitment to his patients’ well-being, and superior results have earned him many national awards including Newsweek’s America’s Best Plastic Surgeons award.

Services include:

FACE:

Facial Rejuvenation

Facial Feminization

Eyelid Surgery

Rhinoplasty

Facelift

Neck Lift

Brow Lift

Chin Implant

Otoplasty

BODY:

The Fortes Figure

Liposuction

Mommy Makeover

Body Lift

Brazilian Butt Lift

Tummy Tuck

Brachioplasty

Body Contouring

BREAST:

Breast Augmentation

Gynecomastia

Breast reduction

Breast Lift

Chest Masculinization

MEDSPA:

Dermal Fillers

Wrinkle Reducers / Botox

Chemical Peels

Laser Hair Reduction

Laser Skin Rejuvenation

NeoGraft Hair Transplant

Fat Reduction (CoolSculpt/Semaglutide)

Sweat Reduction

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Pharmaceutical Grade Skincare Products

