Dr. Paul Fortes: A Visionary in the Art of Plastic Surgery
A plastic surgeon who prioritizes personalized beauty.
Meet Dr. Paul Fortes FACS, FICS. Dr. Fortes brings a unique perspective to plastic surgery and understands that achieving natural-looking beauty shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. Known for his artistic vision, Dr. Fortes works closely with patients to understand their unique goals and desires. He believes collaboration is key, just like an artist working with his canvas. Dr. Fortes’ greatest satisfaction comes from crafting personalized plans that empower patients to reach their own definition of beauty.
“Plastic surgery is as much an art as it is a science. A plastic surgeon must have an artist’s sensibility as well as a scientist’s rigor in order to offer his patient the best results under the safest conditions. As a plastic surgeon by training and an artist by inclination and talent, I know that the best results are always customized and individually crafted. The best results in plastic surgery are never ‘cookie cutter’ or ‘off the rack.’ They should be one-of-a-kind, like the individuals that desire them. My approach in plastic surgery is like an artist’s approach to his blank canvas or the unmolded clay. Of course, the direction that is taken comes from a clear knowledge of the needs, values, dreams, and desires of the individual patient. I never lose sight of that! Once a clear vision is established, the plastic surgeon, as artist and scientist, can set in motion his plans to achieve safe and superior results with the greatest attention to precision and detail. I offer my best to help patients achieve their best!” –Dr Paul Fortes
Dr. Fortes understands that the decision to explore plastic surgery can be deeply personal. In his practice, he has created a safe and supportive space for everyone, especially those in the LGBTQ community who are looking for a doctor who understands their unique journey. He has helped many patients achieve their goals and feels privileged to be a part of their transformative experiences.
When considering a plastic surgeon potential patients should consider a surgeon’s qualifications. Dr. Fortes combines the highest level of training, three board certifications, and 25 years of experience at the prestigious Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery, known for being one of the most awarded plastic surgery practices in the nation. These impressive qualifications, genuine commitment to his patients’ well-being, and superior results have earned him many national awards including Newsweek’s America’s Best Plastic Surgeons award.
Services include:
FACE:
- Facial Rejuvenation
- Facial Feminization
- Eyelid Surgery
- Rhinoplasty
- Facelift
- Neck Lift
- Brow Lift
- Chin Implant
- Otoplasty
BODY:
- The Fortes Figure
- Liposuction
- Mommy Makeover
- Body Lift
- Brazilian Butt Lift
- Tummy Tuck
- Brachioplasty
- Body Contouring
BREAST:
- Breast Augmentation
- Gynecomastia
- Breast reduction
- Breast Lift
- Chest Masculinization
MEDSPA:
- Dermal Fillers
- Wrinkle Reducers / Botox
- Chemical Peels
- Laser Hair Reduction
- Laser Skin Rejuvenation
- NeoGraft Hair Transplant
- Fat Reduction (CoolSculpt/Semaglutide)
- Sweat Reduction
- Vaginal Rejuvenation
- Pharmaceutical Grade Skincare Products
For more information, please visit www.fortesmd.com or call 713-766-6025.
