Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 5 – 8

Thursday, October 5

American Mariachi ActOUT

The Alley Theatre presents American Mariachi. Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970’s and girls can’t be mariachis … or can they? American Mariachi runs through October 22. Catch the October 5th performance with ActOUT, a pre-show LGBTQ mixer. Reception begins at 6 p.m.

SERVE! 2023

CT Productions presents SERVE! featuring Jessica Wild, Lala Ri, Jorgeous, Jan, and Denali on Thursday, October 5th at Numbers Nightclub. 7 p.m.

What The Constitution Means To Me Pride Night

Main Street Theater presents this two-time Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play—a dramatic exploration of the Constitution’s profound impact on women’s bodies. The Pride Night features a pre-show reception with light bites and signature cocktails.

Friday, October 6

Out For Good Gala

The Montrose Center’s annual fundraising event, at the Ballroom at Bayou Place, celebrates National Coming Out Day and the retirement of longtime Montrose Center director Ann J. Robison. An after-party follows the gala festivities. 7 p.m.

First Fridayz at Pearl Houston

Visit Pearl Bar Houston and Side Peace for live music, poetry, comedy, art, and more hosted by Her Houston Vibez. Cover is free before 9 p.m. and $5 for the rest of the night through 2 a.m.

Saturday, October 7

Pride 5K

Want to get an active start to your weekend? Join the Pride Run this Saturday starting at Frost Town Brewing. The run will fundraise for Point of Pride, a nonprofit organization that provides financial aid and direct support to trans people in need of healthcare. A Pride Market and drag story hour will follow the run. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m.

HUSH CHAT: Influencer Edition

The Normal Anomaly presents HUSHChat: Influencer Edition at KIKI Houston. HUSHChat will center the need for necessary conversation with a community lens. It is intended to be an immersive way to involve the community in pressing issues with an inclusive, diverse, and relatable perspective that leaves attendees empowered, active, and hopeful for the future. 3 p.m.

Ghost Bike Donation Drive

Join Pride Bike Ride Houston at Gristworkz to celebrate the Houston cycling community with food, a bike ride, music, and a drag show. As a way to commemorate a year since Shane’s passing, Pride Bike Ride Houston will refresh and maintain Ghost Bike memorials starting in the Montrose neighborhood with the donations received. The event is 21+. 7-10:30 p.m.

Megawoof America and Hunk Dance Party

KIKI Houston is the place to be for an unforgettable night of dancing, beats, and pure energy as Megawoof America and Hunk present a dance party you won’t forget. They’re bringing the heat with the talented DJ Glovibes headlining the night! 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

LGBTQ Self-Defense Class

Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu will offer a free LGBTQ community self-defense class teaching the fundamentals of jiu-jitsu, a martial art suitable for all body types. The event is free, but donations are welcomed. 11:30 a.m.

Our Stories Belong

Visit the Montrose Center for Our Stories Belong: A Rainbow Storytime for All of Houston’s Kids. Hosted by Brave Little Company, Holocaust Museum Houston, and the Montrose Center, Our Stories Belong is a free, in-person book club with creative activities aimed for kids ages 5 to 10. The books selected celebrate characters who creatively challenge expectations to find joy in embracing their own identities. 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Queer Parent Circle

Join other LGBTQIA+ parents and prospective parents to discuss the triumphs and struggles of parenting at Heart of Houston Birth and Wellness in Bellaire. The group is open to all but RSVPs are required, and space is limited. 2 p.m.

The Laramie Project

Theatre Suburbia stages The Laramie Project, which explores the story of Matthew Shepard, who was brutally assaulted for being gay in Laramie, Wyoming and later died due to his injuries. The production pulls from interviews of more than 200 residents of Laramie. Read our coverage of The Laramie Project here. Tickets can be reserved online. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.