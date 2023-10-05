Photos

Montrose Leather Pride 2023

September 29 - October 1, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartOctober 5, 2023
The Ripcord and George were the places to be as hundreds came out to celebrate Montrose Leather Pride 2023. In addition to the bars, hosts included The National Leather Association–Houston, NLA–San Antonio, Bayou City Pups, and Sir Rat Leather. Highlights of the weekend-long event were Mr. Prime Choice, a contest for men over 35 years of age that was launched in Houston in 1981, and Texas Bootblack, where contestants compete to represent their community and promote leather culture. 

