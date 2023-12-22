OutSmart’s most-viewed stories of 2023 (based on the number of clicks an article received) reflect some of Houston’s most notable queer moments from the past year. Stories about the performing arts—in an ever-expanding array of different platforms—were well-received this year, as were profiles of members of the local LGBTQ community.
by Andrew Edmonson
Tennessee Williams’ work is re-envisioned for its 75th anniversary. Read the story here.
by David Clarke
She’s Jazell Barbie Royale, Houston’s multi-crown and title holder. Read the story here.
by Ryan Leach
The gay boys found Barbie empowering. The mean boys didn’t get it. Read the story here.
by Ryan Leach
Husbands Mario Castillo and Joel Rottier work together to serve the community. Read the story here.
by Marene Gustin
Conduit Coffee’s owners are determined to build bridges in the community with their business. Read the story here.
by Ryan Leach
Fake drama is real annoying. Read the story here.
by Zach McKenzie
Julie Mabry’s Pearl Bar is one of the few remaining lesbian bars in the US. Read the story here.
by Zach McKenzie
Director Matthew López brings the beloved novel Red, White & Royal Blue to the screen. Read the story here.
by Ryan Leach
Gay content creators find new opportunities with digital subscription services. Read the story here.
by Staff Reporters
Beloved Houston fundraiser known as JP Gill passed away on Monday, November 20. Read the story here.
by Staff Reporters
These winners contribute to Houston’s diverse culture. Read the story here.
by Zach McKenzie
