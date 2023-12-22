BlogFeatures

These are the stories that captured the most attention in 2023.

OutSmart’s most-viewed stories of 2023 (based on the number of clicks an article received) reflect some of Houston’s most notable queer moments from the past year. Stories about the performing arts—in an ever-expanding array of different platforms—were well-received this year, as were profiles of members of the local LGBTQ community. 

This list is just a sample of OutSmart’s coverage, including a free monthly print edition distributed across the Houston (and Galveston!) area. To stay up-to-date on the latest LGBTQ local news, subscribe to our weekly newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

12. Houston Ballet Summer and Smoke
by Andrew Edmonson
 

Tennessee Williams’ work is re-envisioned for its 75th anniversary. Read the story here.

 
11. She’s Beauty. She’s Grace
by David Clarke
 

She’s Jazell Barbie Royale, Houston’s multi-crown and title holder. Read the story here.

 
10. I Was a Little Gay Boy Who Loved Barbie
by Ryan Leach
 

The gay boys found Barbie empowering. The mean boys didn’t get it. Read the story here.

 
9. Civic Connection
by Ryan Leach
 

Husbands Mario Castillo and Joel Rottier work together to serve the community. Read the story here.

 
8. LGBTQ-Affirming Coffee Shop in The Woodlands Faces Backlash
by  Marene Gustin
 

Conduit Coffee’s owners are determined to build bridges in the community with their business. Read the story here.

 
7. The Real Problem with The Real Friends of WeHo
by Ryan Leach
 

Fake drama is real annoying. Read the story here.

 
6. Mother of Pearl
by Zach McKenzie
 

Julie Mabry’s Pearl Bar is one of the few remaining lesbian bars in the US. Read the story here.

 
5. King of Hearts
by Zach McKenzie
 

Director Matthew López brings the beloved novel Red, White & Royal Blue to the screen. Read the story here.

 
4. Explicitly Independent
by Ryan Leach
 

Gay content creators find new opportunities with digital subscription services. Read the story here.

 
3. Obituary John Allan Pace
by Staff Reporters
 

Beloved Houston fundraiser known as JP Gill passed away on Monday, November 20. Read the story here.

 
2. OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners
by Staff Reporters
 

These winners contribute to Houston’s diverse culture. Read the story here.

 
1. Going Live with Terri Joe
by Zach McKenzie 
 
Houston-based creator Kelon Campbell brings hilarity and shock value to TikTok. Read the story here.
 

