OutSmart’s most-viewed stories of 2023 (based on the number of clicks an article received) reflect some of Houston’s most notable queer moments from the past year. Stories about the performing arts—in an ever-expanding array of different platforms—were well-received this year, as were profiles of members of the local LGBTQ community.

This list is just a sample of OutSmart’s coverage, including a free monthly print edition distributed across the Houston (and Galveston!) area. To stay up-to-date on the latest LGBTQ local news, subscribe to our weekly newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

12. Houston Ballet Summer and Smoke

by Andrew Edmonson by Andrew Edmonson

Tennessee Williams’ work is re-envisioned for its 75th anniversary. Read the story here.

11. She’s Beauty. She’s Grace

by David Clarke by David Clarke

She’s Jazell Barbie Royale, Houston’s multi-crown and title holder. Read the story here.

10. I Was a Little Gay Boy Who Loved Barbie

by Ryan Leach by Ryan Leach

The gay boys found Barbie empowering. The mean boys didn’t get it. Read the story here.

9. Civic Connection

by Ryan Leach by Ryan Leach

Husbands Mario Castillo and Joel Rottier work together to serve the community. Read the story here.

8. LGBTQ-Affirming Coffee Shop in The Woodlands Faces Backlash

by Marene Gustin by Marene Gustin

Conduit Coffee’s owners are determined to build bridges in the community with their business. Read the story here.

7. The Real Problem with The Real Friends of WeHo

by Ryan Leach by Ryan Leach

Fake drama is real annoying. Read the story here.

6. Mother of Pearl

by Zach McKenzie by Zach McKenzie

Julie Mabry’s Pearl Bar is one of the few remaining lesbian bars in the US. Read the story here.

5. King of Hearts

by Zach McKenzie by Zach McKenzie

Director Matthew López brings the beloved novel Red, White & Royal Blue to the screen. Read the story here.

4. Explicitly Independent

by Ryan Leach by Ryan Leach

Gay content creators find new opportunities with digital subscription services. Read the story here.

3. Obituary John Allan Pace

by Staff Reporters by Staff Reporters

Beloved Houston fundraiser known as JP Gill passed away on Monday, November 20. Read the story here.

2. OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners

by Staff Reporters by Staff Reporters

These winners contribute to Houston’s diverse culture. Read the story here.

1. Going Live with Terri Joe

by Zach McKenzie by Zach McKenzie