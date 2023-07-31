Tyler Childers Releases Bittersweet Music Video Featuring Gay Love Story, Starring Colton Haynes

(CNN) — Tyler Childers dropped the music video for his new single “In Your Love” Thursday, and it features a romantic and ultimately heartbreaking love story between two men: “Arrow” star Colton Haynes and “You’s” James Scully.

The emotional clip begins with an older farmer finding a four-leaf clover in a field, which causes him to flash back to a time during his younger years when he worked at a coal mine.

There, he meets another young man, and the pair connect, soon going off for secret picnics.

When a fellow miner spots them in a candid moment, he singles one of them out and beats him up, as Childers sings the lyrics, “Cause it’s cold out there, And you know some men search for ages, For the love that I have found, So I will stand my ground.”

The other man, played by Haynes, comes to his paramour’s defense and fights back against the attackers.

From there, the clip takes a sad turn, as the pair’s idyllic escape to the country is soon marred by one of them falling ill.

The end of the music video sees the sick man dying in his lover’s arms on the porch of their home together, as the action then returns to the elderly farmer reminiscing on the same porch.

Childers – who is married to fellow singer Senora May – choosing this subject matter for his video takes on significant meaning in the current climate, when country music as a genre is at a crossroads in terms of redefining its identity and deciding how inclusive it wants to be.

“In Your Love” is the lead single from Childers’ upcoming sixth studio album “Rustin’ in the Rain,” which is due out on September 8.

