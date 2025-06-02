3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Distinguished Grand Marshal

Ana Sanchez

48, She/Hers

“This honor is unexpected and humbling. It provides me a platform to encourage everyone to volunteer their time and talents to help others. We cannot always donate money even though we want to support a cause or organization. But we can absolutely show up to help. We may not be able to save the world, but we can make a world of difference to one person.”

Known for:

Being a member of Bunnies on the Bayou since 2016, serving as its prior vice-president, board member at-large, and the beneficiary chair for several years. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, she worked with the American Red Cross HIV prevention education program and the Ryan White transportation services program.

Favorite causes:

HIV/AIDS education and treatment, and child welfare and education.

Defining moment:

In the 1990s, Cy-Fair High School had an amazing art teacher, Jana Macy. She took students to galleries around the city, exposing them to new ideas. At the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Sanchez saw David Wojnarowicz’s Untitled (One Day This Kid…). The injustices listed in the piece were a violent shock to her as a suburban teen. She still looks at that image periodically to remind herself that America has come far, but still has far to go.

Shero:

Frida Kahlo.

Coping with current politics:

She currently works at Thomas Street Clinic, and there are some patients whom she used to assist with cab vouchers 20 years ago while she was with the Red Cross! Seeing them reminds her that these patients depend on the staff to get up each morning and keep going, regardless of uncertainty. She feels that she was given this one life, so she needs to do something meaningful with it. Oh, and she runs a lot!

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

Unity and development of role models. The HIV epidemic taught us that we are stronger together and we can move institutional mountains when united. But it also robbed younger generations of role models, so it is time for Gen X to lead. We are at a point where all vulnerable populations can either be forced into hiding or stand up and fight for a place in mainstream America.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org