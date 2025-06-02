3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Distinguished Grand Marshal

Brandon Mack

41, He/Him

“I am incredibly honored to be named a Grand Marshal. It represents being seen and recognizing that my work has had an impact. Those of us who do community work don’t do it for recognition—We do this for love of the community and wanting to make a positive impact.”

Known for:

Being an activist/educator/entrepreneur/angelic troublemaker for the past 20 years, focused on racial justice, education, and LGBTQ issues. He has had numerous roles within the community such as his current roles as screening chair for the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus and vice-chair for the Harris County LGBTQIA+ Commission. He is also a community sociologist who educates people on a variety of issues that face our society, such as effemiphobia (the negativity towards effeminacy within the LGBTQ community). He also runs his own consulting business called B. Mack Strategies, where he provides college admissions counseling and consulting as well as equity/inclusion/diversity training and education.

Favorite cause:

Advocating for intersectionality. Racial justice is an issue of importance to the LGBTQ community, and LGBTQ issues are issues of importance to education. He also advocates for a collective awareness of these intersections so that we may all advocate for each other, because we all deserve collective liberation and freedom.

Defining moment:

Seeing a cable movie titled Blind Faith. It was the first time Mack saw a story that centered on a Black gay male dealing with his sexuality and his family. It led to a conversation that helped him to come out and be his full, authentic self.

Hero:

James Baldwin, because of his beautiful words and his unapologetic sense of self, which has been a guiding force and blueprint for Mack.

Coping with current politics:

He draws from the inspiration of people from our history such as James Baldwin, Marsha P. Johnson, and others who have faced difficult political times. That gives him confidence that we can weather this, as well.

Vision for the LGBTQ+ community:

Collective liberation for all LGBTQ people, where we all live in a world where we can just be and breathe, having limitless opportunities.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org