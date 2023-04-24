Photos

Outsmart Magazine 30th Anniversary Sunday Funday At KIKI Houston

April 23, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartApril 24, 2023
10 Less than a minute

OutSmart magazine celebrated 30 years of publishing with a Sunday Funday at KIKI Houston benefitting the Montrose Center. Cover star Harper Watters mingled with guests, who were treated to tasty bites from Dessert Gallery and entertainment by Blackberri and Queen Angelina. In addition to her rousing performances, Dina Jacobs offered heartwarming testimony to the importance of OutSmart to Houston’s LGBTQ community through the years.

Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartApril 24, 2023
10 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button