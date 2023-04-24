Outsmart Magazine 30th Anniversary Sunday Funday At KIKI Houston

OutSmart magazine celebrated 30 years of publishing with a Sunday Funday at KIKI Houston benefitting the Montrose Center. Cover star Harper Watters mingled with guests, who were treated to tasty bites from Dessert Gallery and entertainment by Blackberri and Queen Angelina. In addition to her rousing performances, Dina Jacobs offered heartwarming testimony to the importance of OutSmart to Houston’s LGBTQ community through the years.