The Queer March on the Capitol, an event aimed at protesting harmful legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community, took place last Saturday, April 22. Trans and queer Texans marched on the state Capitol, following in the footsteps of their queer elders who marched on the national Capitol 30 years ago for similar reasons. While much has changed since then, a lot remains the same. Despite the challenges faced during this session, with numerous anti-LGBTQ+ bills to keep track of, LGBTQ+ Texans and allies turned out in full force to make their voices heard. The message was clear: hate has no place in Texas!

Photos courtesy of Equality Texas