Le Cirque du Mint Julep 2024

“Le Cirque Du Mint Julep: A Glitter & Glam Carnival” was the theme for this year’s annual extravaganza presented by Legacy Community Health and Quest Diagnostics. The event, once again held at Bayou Music Center, was a huge success, raising funds for Legacy’s HIV/AIDS programs and services.

This year’s event honored Tony Bravo and Richard Werner, former Mint Julep chairpersons and long-time champions of Legacy’s mission.

To learn more about Legacy Community Health’s services, visit their website at Legacy Community Health.