Le Cirque du Mint Julep 2024

July 21, 2024

“Le Cirque Du Mint Julep: A Glitter & Glam Carnival” was the theme for this year’s annual extravaganza presented by Legacy Community Health and Quest Diagnostics. The event, once again held at Bayou Music Center, was a huge success, raising funds for Legacy’s HIV/AIDS programs and services.

This year’s event honored Tony Bravo and Richard Werner, former Mint Julep chairpersons and long-time champions of Legacy’s mission.

To learn more about Legacy Community Health’s services, visit their website at Legacy Community Health

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
