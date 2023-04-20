Human Rights Campaign Houston Dinner 2023

26 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Human Rights Campaign Houston hosted their annual dinner at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston with appearances by US Representative Lizzie Fletcher and author and activist Karen Walrond. Cassandra James, of ABC’s General Hospital, was honored with the Visibility Award, and the Trailblazer Award went to recent Katy ISD graduate Cameron Samuels, who was recognized for their work fighting book bans in Texas.

The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality and liberation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.