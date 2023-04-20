Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 20 – 23, 2023

Thursday, April 20

The Oldest Boy Pride Night at Main Street Theater

OutSmart is sponsoring Main Street Theater’s Pride Night performance of The Oldest Boy by Sarah Ruhl. The show follows an American mother and a Tibetan father whose 3-year-old son is believed to be the reincarnation of a Buddhist lama, a spiritual master. 7:30 p.m; pre-curtain reception starts at 6:45.

Meaningful Networking for LGBTQ Professionals

Out Professionals will host a networking event at KIKI Houston for LGBTQ professionals at all levels of their careers to connect with and build professional relationships. 6–9 p.m.

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Making Party

For a $25 entry fee, enjoy a drink and join other Swifties to make beaded bracelets to trade during Taylor Swift’s three weekend shows in Houston. Pinspiration Houston Heights, 3004 Yale Street, Suite #900. 6 p.m.

Taylor Fest

Want a more lively evening? Enjoy the Eras Tour pre-party to prepare for a weekend full of Taylor’s greatest hits. Rise Rooftop. 9 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Drag Bingo

Join the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Alumni Association for drag bingo at KIKI Houston. Funds raised go toward a Scholarship and Emergency Crisis Aid fund for LGBTQ Coogs. 6–9 p.m.

The Philly Soul Sound

Enjoy the always-free performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Come out for a performance showcasing the classic sounds of Philly Soul music. 8:15 p.m.

Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, with an opening act by bisexual musician beabadoobee, has been the hot topic in congressional hearings and on social media. There are shows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Saturday, April 22

Sexual Health for Transmasculine People and Their Partners

The Montrose Center hosts the Transmasculine Alliance Houston’s quarterly workshop, which focuses on sexual health for transmasculine people and their partners. Panel speakers will cover topics including sexually transmitted infections, hygiene, consent and safety, and pregnancy. Attendees must be 18 years or older. 12–2 p.m.

Earth Day Art + Planting

Join the Moody Center for the Arts and artist Bennie Flores Ansell for a special Earth Day event. Follow the artist- and student-led procession to the Betty and Jacob Friedman Holistic Garden to compost community-contributed migration stories. Participants will be able to return to the garden in September to collect a plant grown from their story, and can enjoy a special tinikling performance (traditional Filipino folk dance with bamboo poles) and freshly squeezed calamansi juice from 2 to 4 p.m. The event begins at the Moody Center at 1 p.m.

DJ Shale at Pearl Bar

DJ Shale is back and better than ever at Pearl Bar this weekend. $5 cover after 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Champagne Problems DJ Brunch

Recovering from Taylor Swift’s concert on Friday or Saturday? Preparing for the Sunday night’s final show? Either way, make the trip to Scholars and Scoundrels for a Taylor-themed brunch with Swift music, specialty cocktails, and more. Parties of four or more who make a reservation and bring proof of their weekend concert ticket purchase receive a free bottle of champagne.

OutSmart Magazine’s 30th-Anniversary Sunday Funday

Join OutSmart at KIKI to celebrate the magazine’s 30 years of covering Houston’s LGBTQ community. With special guest Harper Watters from the Houston Ballet, and performances by Queen Angelina, Blackberri, and Dina Jacobs, proceeds from the event will benefit the Montrose Center. 3–6 p.m. 2409 Grant St., Suite D

Woman, the Spirit of the Universe

Holocaust Museum Houston presents an installation of bronze collars inspired by 23 women’s-rights activists from the late 1600s to the present, including Governor Ann Richards and Sojourner Truth. Through April 23.

