Third Coast Pride 2024 in Galveston

Third Coast PrideFest hosted its second annual Third Coast PrideFest Parade in the Strand District in Galveston, TX. The theme for this year’s PrideFest was “Galveston is a Safe Space.” The parade was led by Grand Marshal Chachie Pedraza Van Wales, and included entries from local area business, commercial, and faith-based organizations.

Located in Galveston, the Third Coast PrideFest is the island’s annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride.

Photos by Matthew Janak