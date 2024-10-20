Photos

Third Coast Pride 2024 in Galveston

October 20, 2024

Photo of OutSmart Staff OutSmart StaffOctober 20, 2024
73 Less than a minute

Third Coast PrideFest hosted its second annual Third Coast PrideFest Parade in the Strand District in Galveston, TX. The theme for this year’s PrideFest was “Galveston is a Safe Space.” The parade was led by Grand Marshal Chachie Pedraza Van Wales, and included entries from local area business, commercial, and faith-based organizations.

Located in Galveston, the Third Coast PrideFest is the island’s annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride.

Photos by Matthew Janak

 

FB Comments

Photo of OutSmart Staff OutSmart StaffOctober 20, 2024
73 Less than a minute
Photo of OutSmart Staff

OutSmart Staff

Back to top button